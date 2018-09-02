Voyagers' End-Of-Season All-Stars

September 2, 2018 - Pioneer League (PL) - Great Falls Voyagers News Release





Great Falls, MT - The Pioneer League of Professional Baseball has announced its end-of-season all-star team, and second-year Voyagers' skipper Tim Esmay has been named the manager of the year.

Great Falls outfielder Logan Sowers was also named as one of three outfielders selected to the Pioneer League end-of-season all-star squad. Sowers is in his first professional season after being drafted by the Chicago White Sox in the 28th round this year out of Indiana University. Sowers was also chosen for the league's all-star team at mid-season. With five regular season games remaining, Sowers is batting .301 with eight home runs and 34 RBIs. In 60 games played, Sowers has 25 extra-base hits with an on-base percentage of .380 and a slugging percentage of .485. The 22-year-old started every game in his four-year collegiate career at IU.

Tim Esmay has guided the Voyagers to their 11th playoff appearance in the last 12 years after Great Falls won the first-half North Division title this season with a 22-16 record. The Voyagers reached the league championship series in his first season at the helm last year. Esmay is in his fourth season in affiliated professional baseball after coaching in the Division 1 ranks collegiately. The Scottsdale, AZ native managed the High-A Winston-Salem Dash back in 2015 and led that team to the playoffs as well. Esmay has also been an assistant coach for the Triple-A Charlotte Knights.

Great Falls faces Billings in game two of its final regular-season home series Sunday afternoon at 4 o'clock. The last home game is scheduled for 7 o'clock Monday night. The Voyagers close out the season with three on the road at Billings before the playoffs begin September 7th. Great Falls will host game 2 of the divisional round on Saturday, September 8th. For playoff ticket information, visit www.gfvoyagers.com or phone 406-452-5311.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from September 2, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.