Osprey Announce 2019 Fireworks Dates

MISSOULA, Mont.  The Missoula Osprey have officially announced their Fireworks dates for the 2019 Season. The Osprey will do their Independence Day Fireworks Spectacular on Wednesday, July 3 rd as they host the Idaho Falls Chukars. This show is always the biggest and most popular home date on the calendar as it is always sold out. In addition to the big show on July 3rd, the Osprey will have Fireworks following the games on Saturday, June 22nd as they host the Great Falls Voyagers on Opening Weekend and on Saturday, August 3rd as they again host Great Falls.

Individual game tickets for all three shows go on sale this Friday, May 10 th at 9:00am both online at www.missoulaosprey.com and at the MSO Hub Osprey Box Office located in downtown Missoula at the corner of Main and Higgins.

"Fireworks are still our number promotion by far, commented Osprey Vice President Matt Ellis. "Fans of all ages love them. Our low level shows are considered some of the best in the country. Tickets will go fast, especially for Opening Weekend and July 3rd . We suggest fans and families get their tickets early.

The Osprey will take the field at home Monday-Saturday at 7:05 p.m. and Sunday at 5:05 p.m. with the exception being the three fireworks extravaganzas that will start at 6:35 p.m. As mentioned, individual game tickets will go on sale this Friday, May 10th at 9 a.m. at the MSO Hub, online at MissoulaOsprey.com and by calling 406-543-3300. All 38 home games will be available for purchase. The entire game schedule is available online at www.missoulaosprey.com.

The Osprey will be releasing their full 2019 Promotional Calendar later in the week.

The 2019 Osprey season will open their home season on Friday, June 21 when the O's take on the Great Falls Voyagers. Season tickets and other ticket packages are on sale now at the MSO Hub located at 140 N. Higgins, by phone at (406) 543-3300, or online at www.missoulaosprey.com. All gate times, game times and promotions are subject to change without notice and the fireworks shows are subject to weather conditions. For more, visit MissoulaOsprey.com.

