Osceola Magic Announce 2024 Local Player Tryouts

July 18, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Osceola Magic News Release







Kissimmee, Fla. - The Osceola Magic, NBA G League affiliate of the Orlando Magic, have announced open tryout dates for the 2024-25 season. Tryouts will be held Saturday, Sept. 7 and Sept. 14, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Osceola Heritage Park - Events Center, 1901 Chief Osceola Trail, Kissimmee.

Local player tryouts provide athletes the chance to showcase their skills in front of Osceola Magic coaches and staff.

Pre-registration for tryouts is open now at OsceolaMagic.com. All required registration and release forms, along with a $300 non-refundable fee, must be completed to be considered. Payments may be made via credit card or cashier's check. Availability is on a first-come, first-served basis, and tryout spaces are limited. Local player tryout and authorization forms will be sent via DocuSign within 72 hours of purchase.

For additional questions regarding the tryout, please contact the Osceola Magic by calling 407-447-2140 or emailing info@osceolamagic.com.

