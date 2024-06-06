Ortiz Wins Player of Week Award

June 6, 2024 - National Arena League (NAL)

Omaha Beef News Release







Paul Ortiz was awarded Week 12 Special Teams Player of the Week as he returned to the Beef last week in their 54-34 win over the Colorado Spartans, going 0 for 2 on field goals, 4 of 7 on extra points, and made two deuces.

Ortiz was a member of the 2023 Beef. In 2023 Ortiz went 14-22 on fields goals and 36 of 44 on extra points, scoring 81 points.

The Omaha Beef face the Carolina Cobras this Saturday at Liberty First Credit Union Arena and will host the NAL Championship game on June 15th. During halftime of Saturday's game, the Beef will honor the Class of 2024 Hall of Fame members. New members are: Running Back RJ Rollins, TE/OL/WR Chad Mustard, QB Matt LaFleur, Kicker Brandon Stewart, Rump Roaster Doc Southwick, and super fan Pat Kenison. This is the second year for the Beef Hall of Fame.

