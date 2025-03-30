Beef Take Down Horsemen 28-24

Trailing 18-15 with 10 minutes left in the game the Omaha Beef outscored the Idaho Horsemen 13-6 and went on to claim their 24th straight win in a 28-24 victory Saturday night at Liberty First Credit Union Arena. Newly signed quarterback Joshua Hollins came in off the bench to run for three touchdowns to keep the Beef on top of the National Arena Leagues' National Division with its second win. Omaha, now 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the division, sits ahead of Sioux City who are 2-1 and 2-0 in the division. The top two teams in the division will make the playoffs.

The game got off to a great start for the Beef as kicker Caleb Shudak hit a deuce as his opening kick off went through the uprights for two points. Omaha extended the lead to nine when Jeff Mack rushed it in from six yards out with 9:27 remaining in the 1st quarter. Mack finished the game with ten yards on six carries.

Idaho cut the lead to three with a ten-play drive that took 7:47 as Horsemen quarterback Giovanni Sanders ran it from three yards, but wide receiver/defensive back Rashad Flanders kick attempt failed. The Horsemen took their first lead of the night when Sanders hit Kaleb Macaway for a 15-yard touchdown pass with 2:58 remain in the first half and the score would remain the same as the teams went into halftime. Macaway finished the game with three catches for 39 yards.

The third quarter saw the Beef with two long drives. The first ended with Shudak having a 28-yard field goal blocked by Raymond Alexander, but on the second drive Hollins' 1 yard run reclaimed the lead for Omaha with 2:09 remaining in the third quarter. The Horsemen would take back the lead when Sanders ran for his second touchdown from a yard out and it was 18-15 Idaho with 13:13 remaining in the game. Omaha stayed with Hollins, who signed with the team on Thursday, after halftime. Rookie Bryce Holliday finished the game going 2 for 4 passing for 15 yards but lost two fumbles. Hollins finished the night with 5 for 9 passing for 45 yards and running 16 times for 67 yards. Prince Shonola led the team with four receptions for 34 yards as Korell Kohlmoos grabbed two for 22 yards and Jeff Mack caught the other pass on the night.

The Beef would put together a six-play drive as Hollins scored his second touchdown with a three-yard scramble and it was 22-18 Beef. Durning the next Idaho drive, a pass from Sanders hit an offensive linemen's helmet, bounced into the air, and was intercepted by Kye Black who returned it to the Idaho twelve. Three rush attempts later Hollins had his third touchdown rush as he ran it from the two. Black finished the night with three tackles, a half of sack, to go along with his interception.

Idaho took the ball quickly down the field as Sanders hit Kyler Henson with two passes before Khalil Steward grabbed an eight-yard touchdown reception with only 56 seconds remaining. In an attempt to get the ball back the Horsemen tried a on-side kick, but it was recovered by Omaha and with no timeouts left Idaho could not stop Omaha from running the clock out. Henson had five catches for 43 yards while Calvin Lowe finished with five catches for 28 yards.

Marcus Grey led Omaha with nine tackles and fresh off of IR Cameron Hunt II made six tackles. Jayshawn Washington had four tackles to go along with a sack and interception. Idaho was led by Brandon Scott, Jazzir Merricks, Sam Moala, and Bennett Morgan, all making five tackles. Defensive linemen Raymond Alexander finished the game with three tackles, a sack, a fumble recovery, and a block kick. Rashard Budd picked up the other sack and fumble recovery.

The Beef (3-0) are off until April 13th when they travel to Beaumont, Texas to take on the Renegades whose only regular season game this season was on March 8th when they defeated the Sioux City Bandits 49-46 in Beaumont.

OTHER NOTES:

