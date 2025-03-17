Dudley-Giles Named Defensive Player of the Week

March 17, 2025 - National Arena League (NAL)

Trey Dudley-Giles was named the defensive player of the week as he grabbed two interceptions and helped the Beef extend their winning streak to 23-games as they defeated the Colorado Spartans last Saturday 33-12 at Liberty First Credit Union Arena.

Dudley-Giles is not tied with Donta Jones for the most career interceptions as a member of the Omaha Beef. Both players now have 20 in their career.

The Beef (2-0) have a bye this week before they return home to host the Idaho Horsemen (0-1) on March 29th.

