Marcus Gray Named Defensive Player of the Week

Sports stats



NAL Omaha Beef

Marcus Gray Named Defensive Player of the Week

April 1, 2025 - National Arena League (NAL)
Omaha Beef News Release


Marcus Gray was named National Arena League week four defensive player of the week for his part in the 28-24 victory over the Idaho Horsemen this past Saturday at Liberty First Credit Union Arena. Gray, averaging 9.67 tackles a game, made nine tackles, and sits second in the NAL in total tackles.

This season Gray has made 29 tackles, one interception, and one pass breakup as the Beef remain a perfect 3-0 and riding a 24-game winning streak.

Omaha is off this week and will be traveling to Beaumont, Texas on April 19th to take on the Renegades.

• Discuss this story on the National Arena League message board...

National Arena League Stories from April 1, 2025


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Omaha Beef Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central