Marcus Gray Named Defensive Player of the Week

April 1, 2025 - National Arena League (NAL)

Omaha Beef News Release







Marcus Gray was named National Arena League week four defensive player of the week for his part in the 28-24 victory over the Idaho Horsemen this past Saturday at Liberty First Credit Union Arena. Gray, averaging 9.67 tackles a game, made nine tackles, and sits second in the NAL in total tackles.

This season Gray has made 29 tackles, one interception, and one pass breakup as the Beef remain a perfect 3-0 and riding a 24-game winning streak.

Omaha is off this week and will be traveling to Beaumont, Texas on April 19th to take on the Renegades.

