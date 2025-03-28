Omaha Looks to Continue Win Streak vs Horsemen

March 28, 2025 - National Arena League (NAL)

Omaha Beef News Release







Idaho Horsemen @ Omaha Beef

March 29th - 6:30pm CT

Liberty First Credit Union Arena

After a week off the Omaha Beef (2-0) return to Liberty First Credit Union Arena to host the Idaho Horsemen (0-1) in a National Divisional game looking to extend their winning streak to 24 games. Omaha defeated the Colorado Spartans on March 15th 33-12 while the Horsemen lost at Sioux City 46-14.

Omaha continues to lead the NAL in turnover margin (+7) with grabbing three fumble recoveries and picking off five passes while on giving up one interception. The Beef also been the least penalized team with only six accepted penalties.

Omaha's ground game is lead by Jeff Mack, 5th in NAL rushing with 40.5 avg per game, gaining 81 yards on 21 carries and scoring four touchdowns. Mack total of five touchdowns ranks second among touchdowns scored and averages 15 points per game. Josh Batist joined the backfield last game and picked up 3 yards on five carries.

This week the Beef released quarterback Lorenzo Brown, who was 10th in total offense with 54.5 yards per game, and had gone 12 for 28 passing with one interception and four touchdowns. Rookie Bryce Holliday, who got into the Shreveport game and went 2 for 4 passing and ran the ball four times for 7 yards or just signed veteran Joshua Hollins will take over. Korell Kohlmoos leads the team with five receptions (5 for 30 yds) while Troy Evans Jr leads the team with two touchdowns receptions (3 for 25 yards). Prince Shonola (2 for 14 yards) is the third wide receiver that will try to build chemistry with the new quarterback.

Caleb Shudak is 4 of 8 kicking extra points and has missed all four of his field goals attempts.

Marcus Gray, who is averaging 10 tackles per game and ranks first in the NAL with Colorado's Easias Gandy, leads the Beef with 20 tackles. Trey Dudley-Giles, week two defensive player of the week, leads the NAL with three interceptions. The Beef should get the services of linebacker Cam Hunt back this week, but while he was out Kye Black has picked up 10 tackles and 1.5 sacks. The defensive front of Rodell Rahmaan (12 tackles, .5 sack, 1 fumble recovery, 2 quarterback hurries), Jayshawn Washington (9 tackles, 1 sack, 1 force fumble) and DeAnthony Hall-Steel (7 tackles and two fumble recoveries) have helped the defense hold opponents to 3 for 15 on third downs and 1 of 5 on fourth downs. The defensive backfield of Dudley-Giles, Gray, Terrance Jackson (6 tackles, 2 breakups), Kameron McCuley (3 tackles, 1 interception), and Ponce Deleon have the Beef tied for first in interceptions with the Carolina Cobras with five and first in defensive passing efficiency at 13.8. In their two games the Beef allowed quarterbacks to go 14-38 for 128 yards and completing 36.8 percent of their passes. The Beef also activated Jonathan Adams off IR this week and released defensive backs Jarius Grayson and Devonte Tinsley.

Idaho, after a bye week, will have either Giovanni Sanders or Kaleb Love at quarterback. Sanders went 13 for 29 for 137 yards vs Sioux City while picking up 32 yards on six carries. He entered the Sioux City game after Love sustained an injury. The Horsemen ran the ball only ten times in their lost to Sioux City. Kyler Henson (5 for 83 yards, 1 TD), Kaleb Macaway (4 for 41 yards), Cam Hale II (2 for 16 yards), Rashad Flanders (2 for 14 yards), and Justin Clarkson (2 for 9 yards) caught a pass in their first game.

Everitt Cunningham led the Horsemen defense with 8 tackles, followed by Bennett Morgan with seven and Rashad Flanders with six. Flanders also oversaw the kicking duties, but did not try any extra points as the team went for two on both of their opportunities.

The Beef are off until April 13th when they travel to Beaumont, Texas to take on the Renegades whose only regular season game this season was on March 8th when they defeated the Sioux City Bandits 49-46 in Beaumont.

OTHER NOTES:

Tickets are on sale, you can buy them by visiting the arena box office or online at Omaha Beef Football | Liberty First Credit Union Arena

The coaching show takes place on Monday from 6-7pm at Let It Fly Sport Bar, located at 1080 Capital Ave, Omaha.

A watch party for away games will take place at Hurrdat Sports Bar, located at 12744 Westport Pkwy. There will be a prize board, giveaway items, along with great food and drinks!!!

Any questions call the Beef office at 402.346.2333.

National Arena League Stories from March 28, 2025

