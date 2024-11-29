Orlando Pride Defender Carrie Lawrence Announces Retirement

November 29, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Pride defender Carrie Lawrence has retired from professional soccer, it was announced today.

"Carrie means so much to this Club but also means so much to the city of Orlando. To be a native of Orlando, play at UCF and represent the Pride badge the way she has speaks volumes to the type of person she is," VP of Soccer Operations and Sporting Director Haley Carter said. "Her perseverance to battle back from injuries and constant positive energy epitomize the kind of players we want to represent this Club. We are so thankful for everything Carrie has done for us and can't wait to continue to support her in any way she needs during this transition. We are proud to have Carrie a part of our Pride family and are so excited to see what she does in the next chapter of her life.

"After giving my whole life to this sport, I am extremely blessed and grateful to announce my retirement," Lawrence said. "There is nowhere else I'd rather be than Orlando, it's been my home from the start of my professional career, and it gave me everything in return. Winning the Shield and the Championship this year is more than I could have dreamed. Most importantly this group of people made it that much sweeter. Orlando will forever be home!"

Lawrence, who originally joined the Pride as a training player in 2019, recorded 33 appearances across all competitions in her NWSL career, all of which have come with the Pride. She also has tallied two assists, one of which came during the 2024 campaign in which she supplied the helper on a Barbra Banda finish against the North Carolina Courage in a 4-1 victory for the Pride.

Lawrence made her professional debut on Sept. 19, 2020, in a 0-0 draw against North Carolina. In that match, the University of Central Florida product played the full 90 minutes and had a goal-line clearance that kept the score level.

While at the University of Central Florida, Lawrence was a three-year letterwinner from 2016-18, making 49 appearances, scoring four goals and adding 11 assists while earning Second Team All-American Athletic Conference honors in her senior year.

TRANSACTION: Defender Carrie Lawrence retires.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 29, 2024

Orlando Pride Defender Carrie Lawrence Announces Retirement - Orlando Pride

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.