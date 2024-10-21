Orlando Pride Announces NWSL Playoff Quarterfinal Details

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride will host its National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Playoff Quarterfinals at Inter&Co Stadium on Friday, Nov. 8, at 8 p.m. ET, it was announced today. With the final match day of the regular season set for Nov. 2, the final two playoff spots are still up for grabs, with the team finishing No. 8 set to travel to downtown Orlando to face the Pride.

Single-match tickets start at just $15 for the match, available at the link here. Fans also have the opportunity to purchase an exclusive "We Win, You Win" package, which includes tickets to both the quarterfinal and semifinal matches, should the Pride advance to the semifinal round, for just $20. The "We Win, You Win" package can be purchased here.

Those who are unable to be in Orlando will be able to watch the match on Prime Video.

The Pride will look to carry their high-level play over from a historic regular season run into the playoffs. The Club set and broke both NWSL and Club records on its way to winning its first ever NWSL Shield. Orlando set a new NWSL record, going unbeaten in 24-straight matches dating back to the end of the 2023 season. The Club also broke the league's single season win streak record earlier this season by winning eight matches in a row. The Pride have also set team records for points in a season (57), total wins (17) and clean sheets (13), and are approaching the league record for points (58) and wins (18) in a single season.

