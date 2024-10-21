First NWSL Playoff Match at CPKC Stadium Set for November 9

October 21, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

KANSAS CITY - The NWSL today announced the dates, times and host venues for all four quarterfinal round matches of the 2024 NWSL Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel. The Kansas City Current will host the first home playoff match in club history Saturday, November 9 at 11 a.m. CT. The match will air live on the CBS Television Network and stream on Paramount+.

Kansas City opponent for the historic playoff match will be determined following the final weekend of NWSL regular season play, Nov. 1-3.

The expanded eight-team quarterfinal round begins Friday, November 8, on Prime Video at 7 p.m. CT as the No. 1 seed Orlando Pride hosts the to-be-determined No. 8 seed at Inter&Co Stadium.

The Washington Spirit opens ABC's doubleheader coverage on Sunday, November 10, with a 11:30 a.m. CT match at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

ABC's Sunday doubleheader coverage continues at 2 p.m. CT as NJ/NY Gotham FC, in its first-ever home playoff match, rounds out quarterfinal round action at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey.

The 2024 NWSL Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel, will air on a variety of platforms for viewers tuning in outside the United States, including NWSL+. Further information regarding international distribution will be available in the coming weeks.

Season Ticket Members currently have priority access to purchase tickets. Current Club Members' access window to tickets will begin Monday, Oct. 28.

