Orlando Pride & Kansas City Current Bring the Heat

Published on July 8, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current YouTube Video







Orlando Pride takes on Kansas City Current this Friday at 8PM ET on Prime Video as part of NWSL Rivalry Week presented by Ally. Catch up on all the best goals since 2024!







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 8, 2026

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