Orland Park Native David Gust Re-Signs with Wolves

GLENVIEW, Illinois - The Chicago Wolves announced Friday they have signed forward David Gust to a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2021-22 season.

The 27-year-old Orland Park native notched two goals and two assists in 16 appearances for the Wolves last season. Prior to joining the Wolves, Gust spent three seasons in the American Hockey League (AHL) with Bakersfield and Charlotte, recording 42 goals and 46 assists in 172 appearances.

Before turning pro, Gust produced 37 goals and 57 assists over 126 games at the Ohio State University. Additionally, he was a three-time Ohio State Scholar-Athlete and a two-time Academic All-Big Ten selection.

Gust joins forward Kyle Marino, goaltender Dylan Wells and defenseman Artyom Serikov as players who have signed with the Wolves this offseason.

The Chicago Wolves open the 2021-22 season against the Rockford IceHogs on Saturday, Oct. 16, at Allstate Arena and will host 16 Saturday night games and 11 Sunday afternoons as part of their 38-game home schedule.

