Connor Bunnaman Re-Signs with Flyers

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have re-signed forward Connor Bunnaman to a two-year, two-way/one-way contract according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Chuck Fletcher.

Bunnaman, 23, is entering his fourth professional season. He split last season between the Phantoms and the Philadelphia Flyers appearing in 18 NHL games and 15 AHL games. He also split his time between the Flyers and Phantoms in the previous season in 2019-20 playing in 21 games with the Flyers and 29 games with the Phantoms.

Over the past three seasons in Lehigh Valley, Bunnaman has scored 26 goals and added 17 assists for 43 points in 106 games. In 2018-19 he led all Phantoms rookies in scoring with 19 goals and 32 points.

He began his professional career after a four-year run with the Kitchener Rangers of the Ontario Hockey League, where he was the team's captain in 2017-18.

Bunnaman made his NHL debut on October 4, 2019 in the Flyers' Global Series game in Prague, Czech Republic. Bunnaman has played 39 NHL games over the past two seasons, recording a goal and two assists along with four PIM and 33 shots on goal.

A 6-1, 207-lb native of Guelph, Ontario, Bunnaman was selected by the Flyers in the fourth round (109th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

