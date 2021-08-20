T-Birds to Show Support for Vaccination Clinic Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds are proud to partner with Health New England and Monarch Place for a vaccination clinic in front of Monarch Place, coinciding with the World's Largest Pancake Breakfast in downtown Springfield on Saturday. The clinic will run from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Baystate Health is a longstanding sponsor of Springfield's World's Largest Pancake Breakfast. This annual event is a great way to meet neighbors and friends as the community sits down at Springfield's breakfast table in celebration of the city's May 14, 1636 founding (the 2021 breakfast was postponed from May to August due to COVID-19). The menu includes hot, hearty pancakes, bacon, coffee, juice and milk, and lots of local talent and entertainment. General Admission is free. Breakfast Tickets: Adults - $3 per person; Children - free. The 2021 Honorary Chair of the event is Anthony D. Gulluni, Hampden County District Attorney.

In partnership with Health New England and Monarch Place, Baystate Health has arranged for the Baystate Health Mobile Vaccine Team to be on-site in front of Monarch Place (Main Street and Boland Way) to give COVID-19 vaccines - Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson. Individuals who get vaccinated will receive a goody bag, inclusive of two park tickets to Six Flags New England (to be used during the 2021 season while supplies last) and various other goodies from local businesses, including Starbucks, the Thunderbirds, Dr. Seuss Museum, New Valley Bank and Trust, and the Sheraton Hotel - MVP Pub. The new Baystate Health Wellness on Wheels (WOW) bus will also be present. Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian (Pfizer only). No identification or insurance information is required, recommended but not required. Appointments are not needed.

Learn more: https://www.spiritofspringfield.org/events/worlds-largest-pancake-breakfast

