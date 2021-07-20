Orelvis Martinez Named MiLB Low-A Southeast League Player of the Week

Dunedin Blue Jays infielder Orelvis Martinez

(Dunedin Blue Jays)

DUNEDIN, FL - Minor League Baseball announced earlier this week the Player of the Week winners for the week of July 13- July 38. For the Low-A Southeast League, the honor went to Dunedin Blue Jays infielder Orelvis Martinez for his performance in the series against the Clearwater Threshers.

During the week, Orelvis Martinez led the league in AVG (.500), OBP (.563), SLG (1.357), OPS (1.920), HR (7), RBI (16), H (14), XBH: (10), TB: 38, and R (10). Martinez had a three-home run game on July 17th, going 4-for-6 with nine RBI. The Blue Jays sixth-ranked prospect by MLB.com had three four-hit games during the week, and he almost doubled his season home run total, coming into the week with eight.

Orelvis Martinez now leads the league for the season in HR (15), RBI (56), H (69), 2B (19), XBH (36), and TB (137). He became the third Dunedin Blue Jays player to win the award in the Low-A Southeast League, following Addison Barger and Naswell Paulino.

The infielder will be honored at tonight's game, July 17, against the Lakeland Flying Tigers at TD Ballpark for his accomplishment.

