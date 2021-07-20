MM Game Notes & Lineups - Tue, July 20 vs Daytona

The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels welcome the Daytona Tortugas (CIN) to Hammond Stadium beginning at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

LHP Aaron Rozek makes the start for Fort Myers, opposed by RHP Christian Roa of the Tortugas.

Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

TORTUGAS HOPPING TO THE FORT

The Mighty Mussels welcome the Daytona Tortugas (CIN) to town on Tuesday for the first of 12 meetings between now and September 5. Daytona split six games with the Bradenton Marauders at Jackie Robinson Ballpark last week, claiming the final three games of the series. The Tortugas' roster features 13 of the Reds' Top-30 prospects, eight of which are active. Daytona ranks sixth in the league in ERA (4.22) and seventh in OPS (.692).

MUSSELS BATS HIT SKID

The Mighty Mussels' bats went quiet in the team's most recent series of the year against Jupiter, losing 4 of the final 5 games against the Hammerheads:

Games W-L R/G AVG SLG SB

Prev. 7 Games 4-3 8.0 .337 .526 12

Last 5 Games 1-4 2.6 .165 .309 7

One exception to the slow week was Ruben Santana. In five games against Jupiter, the infielder went 5-for-9 with five walks (.714 OBP). Here are the Mussels' July leaders:

Santana: .290 AVG, HR, 4 RBI, 7 BB (.808 OPS)

Urbina: .242 AVG, 2 HR, 16 RBI, 9 BB (.725 OPS)

Garry Jr: .323 AVG, 3 XBH, 7 BB (.934 OPS)

Mack: .303 AVG, 3 XBH, 3 RBI (.833 OPS)

DON'T EVER GIVE UP

The Mighty Mussels have used seven players who were not in the Twins' organization when the season began in early May. Many of which have been key contributors this season. Their previous employers include:

RHP Bobby Milacki - Nationals / Joliet Slammers

LHP Aaron Rozek - Schaumburg Boomers

RHP Orlando Rodriguez - Schaumburg Boomers

RHP Erik Manoah Jr. - West Virginia Power

OF Justin Washington - LA Dodgers

OF Nick Anderson - Houston Apollos

C Kole McKinnon - UL-Lafayette

SABATO SLOWLY SOARING

Minnesota Twins' 2020 first round pick Aaron Sabato started the season slow, but has dropped his strikeout rate by nearly 10% since May:

Games PA K AVG OBP SLG

May 107 37.4% .138 .355 .263

June 107 25.2% .232 .411 .329

July 71 28.1% .200 .324 .300

OH CANADA, LANDON LEACH IS HERE

The Mighty Mussels' added RHP Landon Leach to the active roster Tuesday. The first Canadian selected in the 2017 draft, Leach missed the 2019 season with a shoulder impingement before returning to throw seven innings (8 H, 2 R, 6 K) over three outings for the FCL Twins.

THE PURGE IS COMING

The Minnesota Twins made 21 selections in this week's MLB draft. Several cuts will have to be made across the organization over the next couple weeks in order for the draft picks to be accommodated for on active rosters. The Twins' top two picks were high school players, but they then rattled off 19 straight college selections. Some of the 2021 draftees could find their way onto the Mussels' roster by the end of July.

PLAYOFFS ARE BACK!

Minor League Baseball announced that postseason baseball has returned for 2021. The two teams with the best overall records in the Low-A Southeast will compete in a five-game championship series at the end of September. The Mighty Mussels remain the defending champions - having won the league's last title back in 2018.

