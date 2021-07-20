MM Game Notes & Lineups - Tue, July 20 vs Daytona
July 20, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release
The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels welcome the Daytona Tortugas (CIN) to Hammond Stadium beginning at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
LHP Aaron Rozek makes the start for Fort Myers, opposed by RHP Christian Roa of the Tortugas.
Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.
TORTUGAS HOPPING TO THE FORT
The Mighty Mussels welcome the Daytona Tortugas (CIN) to town on Tuesday for the first of 12 meetings between now and September 5. Daytona split six games with the Bradenton Marauders at Jackie Robinson Ballpark last week, claiming the final three games of the series. The Tortugas' roster features 13 of the Reds' Top-30 prospects, eight of which are active. Daytona ranks sixth in the league in ERA (4.22) and seventh in OPS (.692).
MUSSELS BATS HIT SKID
The Mighty Mussels' bats went quiet in the team's most recent series of the year against Jupiter, losing 4 of the final 5 games against the Hammerheads:
Games W-L R/G AVG SLG SB
Prev. 7 Games 4-3 8.0 .337 .526 12
Last 5 Games 1-4 2.6 .165 .309 7
One exception to the slow week was Ruben Santana. In five games against Jupiter, the infielder went 5-for-9 with five walks (.714 OBP). Here are the Mussels' July leaders:
Santana: .290 AVG, HR, 4 RBI, 7 BB (.808 OPS)
Urbina: .242 AVG, 2 HR, 16 RBI, 9 BB (.725 OPS)
Garry Jr: .323 AVG, 3 XBH, 7 BB (.934 OPS)
Mack: .303 AVG, 3 XBH, 3 RBI (.833 OPS)
DON'T EVER GIVE UP
The Mighty Mussels have used seven players who were not in the Twins' organization when the season began in early May. Many of which have been key contributors this season. Their previous employers include:
RHP Bobby Milacki - Nationals / Joliet Slammers
LHP Aaron Rozek - Schaumburg Boomers
RHP Orlando Rodriguez - Schaumburg Boomers
RHP Erik Manoah Jr. - West Virginia Power
OF Justin Washington - LA Dodgers
OF Nick Anderson - Houston Apollos
C Kole McKinnon - UL-Lafayette
SABATO SLOWLY SOARING
Minnesota Twins' 2020 first round pick Aaron Sabato started the season slow, but has dropped his strikeout rate by nearly 10% since May:
Games PA K AVG OBP SLG
May 107 37.4% .138 .355 .263
June 107 25.2% .232 .411 .329
July 71 28.1% .200 .324 .300
OH CANADA, LANDON LEACH IS HERE
The Mighty Mussels' added RHP Landon Leach to the active roster Tuesday. The first Canadian selected in the 2017 draft, Leach missed the 2019 season with a shoulder impingement before returning to throw seven innings (8 H, 2 R, 6 K) over three outings for the FCL Twins.
THE PURGE IS COMING
The Minnesota Twins made 21 selections in this week's MLB draft. Several cuts will have to be made across the organization over the next couple weeks in order for the draft picks to be accommodated for on active rosters. The Twins' top two picks were high school players, but they then rattled off 19 straight college selections. Some of the 2021 draftees could find their way onto the Mussels' roster by the end of July.
PLAYOFFS ARE BACK!
Minor League Baseball announced that postseason baseball has returned for 2021. The two teams with the best overall records in the Low-A Southeast will compete in a five-game championship series at the end of September. The Mighty Mussels remain the defending champions - having won the league's last title back in 2018.
