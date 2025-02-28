Oregon Lightning Playbook: Training Camp

February 28, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

Oregon Lightning News Release







The Oregon Lightning strapped on the pads this week, bright and early Monday morning at 6 AM. Head coach Chuck Jones and the Lightning are ready to get to work in the AF1.

FAMILY FEEL

Coach Jones is filled with excitement about this team. The Lightning are a close-knit group, and fans can hear it when he speaks. "Everything so far is going really, really well. The guys are finding camaraderie within each other. It will really help for the season. They live together, eat together, hang out after practice together-it's a tight group."

Players who play for one another can carry a team a long way in the grueling arena season. "We don't have any knuckleheads, just a lot of really great guys who want to be here for the right reasons, on and off the field. They are bringing positive energy, and it's all flowing great right now."

BUILDING WITH CHARACTER

Chuck is not new to building a roster and knows what it takes to compete at the highest levels. His roster is built on a blend of character, personality, and talent.

"I started with the core set of guys I knew, either played with or coached. These guys are not only exceptional players but people, too. Then, we worked on finding great leaders with quality character and personalities. Personality is huge because the guys are with each other every day. They need to believe in each other and mesh. We know guys can play, but can they work together as a unit? That's a question you need to figure out in this process. I look for guys at their pro days; we keep track of these guys. I'm looking for the little things: well-rounded, educated players who can contribute on and off the field."

The Oregon Lightning are set to strike on Saturday, March 15th, vs the Arizona Bandits.

Don't miss any of the arena football action this season on EvergreenNOW!

