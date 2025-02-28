February 28 Transactions Update

February 28, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







We are one week away from the kickoff of Week 0, and our teams are all in training camp! These are exciting times for Arena Football One as we prepare to bring Arena Football back to fans nationwide. Here is the February 28, 2025 AF1 Transactions Update.

Don't forget to sign up for EvergreenNOW to catch all of the AF1 action for free all season long!

There are no transactions to report today.

Arena Football One Stories from February 28, 2025

