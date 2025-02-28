Washington Wolfpack Notebook: Training Camp

February 28, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

Washington Wolfpack News Release







The Washington Wolfpack, like much of the AF1, is deep in the throes of training camp. As they dig in and get ready for the beginning of the season, we checked in with Coach JR Wells. Just a couple weeks from their first game of the season, he loves where the team is at.

CHEMISTRY

The biggest takeaway from the early part of Washington's training camp is that the team seems to all be on the same page. Coach Wells loves the teams' chemistry and the feeling is mutual amongst all the staff.

"Man, the feeling is great. You know, our trainer said day number one when we were actually on the field, everyone left," Coach Wells recalled. "He was just absolutely blown away by the cohesiveness of the guys and was just absolutely blown away by the recruitment process and how fast these guys are gelling together. They're absolutely flying around and just loving on each other."

While he's got them right where he wants them for the beginning of the season, he isn't sharing just how he got his group of guys together so quickly. However, he does attribute it quite a bit to the roster building portion of the offseason.

"Definitely ain't gonna give away the secret sauce," he said with a laugh. "I qualify these guys, you know, to make sure that they're the right piece to the building phase, right? Not everybody fits the piece to the puzzle, right? And so you just gotta kind of weed those out, ask the right questions, listen to the answers, and then move as such."

THE EXCITEMENT

While Coach Wells is really excited for what he's built in Washington, his pride doesn't end there. Looking around the league at this point, he's really proud of what everybody has come to build in the AF1.

"The thing that I'm most pumped up for is the AF1 itself. You know, the fact that we have a great following, we have great leadership, we've got great teams that are being built, you know, great coaches around the league," Coach Wells said. "We're back, you know, as a unit, not just the Wolfpack, but the AF1 together."

COMING UP

The first chance to catch the Wolfpack in action will take place on Sunday, March 16th. They take on the Billings Outlaws in week one. That game will air on EvergreenNOW starting at 5pm EST.

