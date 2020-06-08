Order Your Spokane Indians Ballpark Dinner To-Go

June 8, 2020 - Northwest League (NWL) - Spokane Indians News Release





SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Indians are providing another family meal option to curb your ballpark cravings. This is the third takeout meal offered by the Indians, with the previous Ballpark Dinner To-Go meals selling out. The Spokane Indians Ballpark Dinner To-Go meal will be available for pickup Wednesday, June 17th from 4:00 - 6:00PM.

The home run menu feeds four people, and includes four Indians dogs, eight chicken strips, over one pound of fries, family sized popcorn, four ice cream sandwiches, and one package of Sour Patch Kids for $40 plus tax.

For every meal purchased, the Spokane Indians will make a monetary donation to Second Harvest. Second Harvest distributes over 2 million pounds of free food each month to help people in need in 26 counties in Eastern Washington and North Idaho. While placing orders for the family meals online, fans will have the opportunity to make additional donations to Second Harvest. There have been 8,220 meals donated to Second Harvest so far through the Ballpark Dinner To-Go events.

The health and safety of Spokane Indians fans and team members continues to be the number one priority. Additional food preparation precautions have been implemented in order to ensure the health and safety of all who prepare and order the Ballpark Dinner To-Go meals.

Orders may be placed online HERE and should be made by 11:59 PM on Monday, June 15th. There are a limited number of dinners available, making it important to place your order as quickly as possible. Ballpark Dinner To-Go meals will be ready for curbside pickup at Avista Stadium on Wednesday, June 17th from 4:00 - 6:00 PM.

Spokane Indians Team Store orders placed online HERE will also be available for pickup, if choosing the pickup delivery option, during the dinner take out hours. This option is available regardless of dinner purchase. All merchandise orders placed between now and Father's Day are eligible for 20% off when using promotional code FATHER20 at check out.

