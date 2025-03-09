Orange County SC vs. Oakland Roots SC - Game Highlights

March 9, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC YouTube Video







Ethan Zubak, Nico Benalcazar, and Kyle Scott all scored second-half goals to lead Orange County SC to a 4-2 victory against Oakland Roots SC at Championship Soccer Stadium after Ryan Doghman had given OCSC a first-half lead.

