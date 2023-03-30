Opening Weekend Features Fireworks, Giveaways and Much More

FRISCO, Texas - Returning to the diamond after their Texas League Championship season, the Frisco RoughRiders open their 20th year in franchise history with a bang, April 6th through 8th. Opening Weekend at Riders Field is sure to be a memorable three days with fireworks, giveaways, special appearances and more!

Opening Night on Thursday, April 6th at 6:35 p.m. ushers in a new season in Frisco with a ceremonial first pitch from former All-American TCU cornerback Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, who won the 2022 Jim Thorpe Award as the best defensive back in college football. Hodges-Tomlinson helped the Horned Frogs to an appearance in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship in a 13-2 season.

The first RoughRiders game also features postgame fireworks, a 2023 Magnet Schedule giveaway presented by Carpet Tech and a celebration of the 2022 Texas League Championship, where fans can take their picture with the trophy.

Additionally, it's the year's first Rowdy @ The River presented by Twisted Tea where, for a special Opening Weekend price of $15, fans who are 21 and up can enjoy the ballgame in the Lazy River with $2 Twisted Tea, $2 Truly and $2 drafts! Purchase your Rowdy @ The River presented by Twisted Tea tickets! Thirsty Thursday drink specials feature $3 select seltzers and $3 Yuengling and will be available in the seating bowl throughout the night.

Also on April 6th, stop by for the grand opening of the Herman Marshall Whiskey Saloon (formerly the Bull Moose Saloon) from 5:30 to 6:15 with live music and specialty cocktails and frozen drinks only found at the Saloon. The area will also include inflatables and games.

The fun continues on Friday, April 7th at 7:05 p.m. with a Texas League Championship Poster giveaway, team pregame autograph session, postgame fireworks and National Beer Day drink specials. On this night, all gates open at 5:30 p.m. with a pregame happy hour with half-priced beer until first pitch.

On the final day of Opening Weekend, Saturday, April 8th at 7:05 p.m., get here early as kids can partake in a Pregame Easter Egg Hunt with all gates opening at 5:30. Young fans will receive a RoughRiders drawstring bag at the gates to gather eggs and they can run the bases postgame for Kids Run the Bases presented by Raising Cane's.

The Frisco RoughRiders won the 2022 Texas League Championship, their second title in franchise history. Season tickets for the 2023 season are on sale now. For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

