Homestand Highlights: April 6 - April 8

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will open the 2023 season with a three-game series against the Midland RockHounds (Double-A Affiliate of the Oakland A's) at Arvest Ballpark, Thursday, April 6th through Saturday, April 8th. The three-game series is highlighted by Opening Night, back-to-back Fireworks shows on Thursday and Friday, and a Naturals Cap giveaway on Saturday night.

Thursday, April 6 - Naturals vs. Midland RockHounds, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 5:45 P.M.)

OPENING NIGHT, POST-GAME FIREWORKS PRESENTED BY JOHNSONVILLE AND FREDDY'S FROZEN CUSTARD & STEAKBURGERS

POST-GAME FIREWORKS - Celebrate the start of the 2023 season with a special Opening Night post-game Fireworks show courtesy of Johnsonville and Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers.

OPENING NIGHT PRE-GAME CEREMONIES INCLUDE:

Full Introductions of both the Northwest Arkansas Naturals and Midland RockHounds - Field Staff, Reserves, and Starters of both teams will be announced and brought to the lines.

Opening Night Teacher Recognitions - The Naturals will honor 10 outstanding local teachers prior to the game that were nominated by their school district.

THIRSTY THURSDAY™ - Fans will enjoy $2 16 oz. drafts of Pabst Blue Ribbon at two specific locations on the concourse, $2 Bags of Peanuts, and $1 Small Coca-Cola Fountain Drinks.

TEAM STORE SPECIAL - 15% of net sales goes to support the Arvest 1 Million Meals.

Friday, April 7 - Naturals vs. Midland RockHounds, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 5:45 P.M.)

FIREWORKS FRIDAY PRESENTED BY SMOOTHIE KING

FIREWORKS FRIDAY - Enjoy a spectacular post-game Fireworks show presented by Smoothie King

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Get your weekend started off with a Bullpen Party presented by Choctaw Casino & Resort - Pocola. Join us at Arvest Ballpark from 5:45 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. prior to each Friday home game and enjoy 'Happy Hour' drink specials for fans of age at The Bullpen Concession stand located down the first base concourse and $2 BBQ Sliders or a six (6) for $8 deal. *BBQ Sliders are only served during the Bullpen Party

TEAM STORE SPECIAL - 15% of net sales goes to support the Arvest 1 Million Meals.

Saturday, April 8 - Naturals vs. Midland RockHounds, 6:05 P.M. (Gates at 4:30 P.M.)

NATURALS CAP GIVEAWAY COURTESY OF RED VINES AND SOUR PUNCH

NATURALS CAP GIVEAWAY - The first 1,500 fans through the main gates on Saturday night will receive a Naturals Cap courtesy of Red Vines and Sour Punch.

GIVEAWAY POLICY - One item per ticketed fan. If you hold multiple tickets, you will need to collect your one item and exit the park to get back in line. Items will not be given out in multiples or bulk.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Continue the weekend celebration on Saturday night with a Bullpen Party presented by Choctaw Casino & Resort - Pocola. Enjoy 'Happy Hour' drink specials for fans of age and $2.00 BBQ Sliders or a special six (6) for $8 deal from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at The Bullpen Concession Stand located down the first base concourse prior to the 6:05 p.m. game. *BBQ Sliders are only served during the Bullpen Party

TEAM STORE SPECIAL - 15% of net sales goes to support the Arvest 1 Million Meals.

