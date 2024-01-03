Open Letter from the GM

Jackals Fans, Supporters, And The Local Community,

As the new General Manager of the New Jersey Jackals, I am honored to address our fan base, partners, and the local community.

I would like to express my gratitude for your support throughout the years before my arrival. I know the past changes have not always been easy but, your enthusiasm is the heartbeat of the New Jersey Jackals, and we are grateful and looking forward to the energy you will bring in 2024 and beyond.

As we embark on 2024, we are building a new culture. We realize there have been past challenges and we are dedicated to building a team that not only competes at the highest level but also includes the values of sportsmanship, the fan experience and community engagement. Our players, staff, coaches and I are all working hard to bring this exciting new culture to Hinchliffe Stadium.

We are proud to be playing in the newly refurbished and safe Historic Hinchliffe Stadium, one of only two former Negro League stadiums in America to still have professional baseball. We have listened to many of the fans comments and are excited to announce the following: (Watch For Details Over The Next Few Weeks On Each Item)

Lower Ticket Pricing For All Games in 2024

More Parking Availability Around The Stadium

We Have Lowered The Parking Cost from $15.00 To Between $3.00 And $7.00

Addition Of Cushioned Seats With Backs

The Negro League Museum Will Be Open Before The Start Of The Season

More Food Choices Within The Stadium

2023 Had ZERO Incidents Of Crime In The Area Of Hinchliffe Stadium During ANY Jackals game. The Area Is Proven Safe To Watch A Ballgame With Your Family!

Better Communication With Our Fans And The Local Community

We understand that the success of the New Jersey Jackals is not only measured by wins and losses but by the positive impact we can have on the community. With this in mind, we will continue to prioritize our involvement in local charitable efforts within Paterson and the surrounding area, reading and youth development programs, and working with local non-profit groups. We believe in the power of baseball to bring people together and make a difference in our community.

To our partners and sponsors, thank you for your continued support. Your commitment allows us to continue the development of our team, facilities, and community programs. We are proud to have you as part of the New Jersey Jackals family and look forward to achieving new heights, TOGETHER.

In closing, I want to express my excitement for the upcoming season and the journey that lies ahead. Together, we will celebrate victories, overcome challenges, and create lasting memories. The New Jersey Jackals are more than just a baseball team; we are a family, and your support will help our success as we win, TOGETHER.

Here is my information so you can contact me directly with any questions regarding our move FORWARD as a team!

EMAIL: jhunt@jackals.com

PHONE: (973) 746-7434 Ext. 106

Go Jackals!

Sincerely,

John Hunt

General Manager

New Jersey Jackals Baseball

