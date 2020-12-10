Ontario Reign to Host "Virtual Teddy Bear Toss"

December 10, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release







ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced today that they will hold a "Virtual Teddy Bear Toss" from December 10 through December 20. The virtual event, in partnership with Sprouts Farmers Market, will raise money for Toys for Tots & Feeding America around the holiday season.

In lieu of buying a stuffed animal this December, the Reign are encouraging fans to make a donation through their online portal to benefit either Toys for Tots or Feeding America. The Hope Reigns Foundation will match up to the first $1,000 donated for both organizations, helping to fill some of the void left by the cancellation of this season's Teddy Bear Toss. Fans can also choose to direct their donation to the Hope Reigns Foundation, which funds the Reign's community efforts throughout the Inland Empire.

Those interested in making a donation can do so here - ontarioreign.com/virtualteddytoss

The Reign are unable to hold their annual Teddy Bear Toss in 2020, due to the delay in the American Hockey League's 2020-21 season. Last season, the Reign donated more than 11,000 stuffed animals to Toys for Tots, a new franchise record, thanks to the generosity and support of their fans.

The Ontario Reign currently have a targeted start date of February 5 for the 2020-21 AHL season. For the most up-to-date information regarding the status of the upcoming Reign season, visit ontarioreign.com/FAQ.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 10, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.