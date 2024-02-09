#oneflock Baseball Camp Dates Announced

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks and Junior Ducks Baseball Organization today announced the dates for this year's #OneFlock Summer Baseball Experience at Fairfield Properties Ballpark, the home of the Ducks. Children between the ages of five and 12, of all skill levels, can take part in four different three-day-long baseball camps.

The following are this year's session dates, with each camp day running from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.:

Session 1: Monday, July 8 - Wednesday, July 10

Session 2: Monday, July 22 - Wednesday, July 24

Session 3: Monday, August 5 - Wednesday, August 7

Session 4: Monday, August 19 - Wednesday, August 21

The #OneFlock Summer Baseball Experience is led by several Ducks players on the professional playing field at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. Registration and operation of the camp will be conducted by the Junior Ducks in coordination with the Long Island Ducks.

NEW FOR 2024: Every camper taking part in the #OneFlock Summer Baseball Experience will receive a voucher good for one FREE ticket to a 2024 Ducks game (Monday-Friday, non-fireworks games). Additionally, all campers will receive an exclusive #OneFlock Summer Baseball Experience t-shirt as part of their registration.

Participants are expected to arrive no later than 8:45 a.m. and bring their own baseball glove, bat and helmet, as well as plenty of water, a snack and lunch. Parents or guardians will be allowed into the ballpark to watch the camps if they wish.

The Ducks are entering their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 706 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

