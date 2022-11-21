One-Time Barnstormer Sawyer Signs with Cardinals

Right-handed reliever Logan Sawyer, a member of the Lancaster Barnstormers in 2019 and 2021, has signed a contract with the St. Louis Cardinals, it was announced Friday.

Sawyer, 29, will be joining a Major League organization for the first time since 2016, when he was with the Colorado Rockies at the Class A level.

After missing two full seasons with injuries, Sawyer was signed by the Barnstormers for the 2019 season. The Tennessee native appeared in 41 games and posted a 2-1 record and 5.66 ERA. He returned to Lancaster late in 2021 following a trade with the Frontier League's Evansville Otters and was 0-1 with a 2.70 ERA in 10 appearances.

In his first season with the Otters, Sawyer posted an impressive 2.97 ERA with 25 saves as the Evansville closer. This past campaign, he saved 22 more while yielding only one unearned run on 11 hits in 30 innings. He walked just three while striking out 39.

"Logan deserves every bit of the blessed feeling he has right now," said manager Ross Peeples. "The work he did to come back from Tommy John (surgery) was awesome to see. Last year, his mental preparation was where it needed to be to get back. I am very, very proud of him."

