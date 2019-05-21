One Night Only: Scrappers Will Change Name to Peppers in Oil

NILES, OH - The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are excited to unveil their third and final specialty jersey for the 2019 season. On Saturday, July 13th the Scrappers will change their name to the Mahoning Valley Peppers in Oil presented by the Italian Food Trail (Trumbull County Tourism). The iconic area appetizer will be featured on the game worn jerseys, game worn hats and retail hats and shirts. The logos and jerseys were designed by San Diego based company, Brandiose.

The Peppers in Oil jerseys will be auctioned off at the July 13th Scrappers game in a silent auction and through the app, LiveSource. Proceeds from the auction will benefit United Way of Trumbull County.

Peppers in Oil became popular in the United States back in the late 19th century; an ethnic cultural food recipe favorite and introduced by European immigrants. Locally, the Brier-Hill (Little Italy) community of Youngstown, Ohio is one area where the most influence triumphed in regards to the art of gardening, cultivating and canning the mild to spicy, yet extremely flavorful soaked peppers in oil. Peppers in Oil can be served many ways, but most popularly with Italian bread.

The Scrappers invite members of the Italian Food Trail developed by Trumbull County Tourism and other local restaurants to claim reign as "Best Peppers in Oil in the Valley" voted upon by Scrappers fans. Fans can purchase a tasting package for $20 and includes a game ticket, 10 tastings and a souvenir cup with a free refill. Restaurants and businesses can purchase a sampling table for $50 which includes a table to provide samples, option to sell their Peppers in Oil (with proper retail licensing), ten game tickets, and ability to provide promotional materials to fans.

"This is a unique and fun way to share one of our most iconic regional dishes with both visitors and residents. Come out to the ballpark for a taste of what Trumbull County has to offer," says Beth Kotwis Carmichael, Executive Director of Trumbull County Tourism.

Peppers in Oil retail items are available now for pre-order and can be purchased online at mvscrappers.com. All online orders will be shipped in custom Peppers in Oil boxes.

Tickets for July 13th, sampling packages and vendor packages are available for purchase online at mvscrappers.com, by calling 330-505-0000 or visiting the Chevy All Stars Box Office at Eastwood Field.

The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are the Short Season Single A Affiliate of the Cleveland Indians and play all home games at Eastwood Field. Single game tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at the Chevy All Stars Box Office, by calling the front office at 330-505-0000 or visiting mvscrappers.com. For more information about individual game tickets, ticket packages or group outings visit www.mvscrappers.com.

