Ct Tigers Release 2019 Promotional Schedule

NORWICH, CT - The Connecticut Tigers, Class-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, are proud to announce their promotional schedule for the 2019 season! The season kicks off with Opening Night on Sunday June 16th, with a special 7:05pm Sunday start time. The night will feature a 2019 CT Tigers magnet schedule giveaway to the first 4,000 fans in attendance and will be followed by a Pyrotecnico fireworks display presented by Liberty Bank. Fans are encouraged to arrive early, as our weekly 'Have a Catch' on the field promotion will take place before the game on this special Sunday.

Eight total fireworks shows will highlight the summer slate, consisting of five Friday Fireworks shows (June 21 and 28, July 5, August 16 and 23) along with Sunday,June 16th; Thursday,July 4th and Saturday,July 20th all presented by Liberty Bank.

2019 marks the 25th season of Minor League Baseball at Dodd Stadium and 10th season of Connecticut Tigers baseball. The anniversary season will be celebrated throughout the summer with special giveaways, appearances and theme nights. On Saturday, July 6th the first 1,000 fans will receive a bobblehead of Detroit Tigers legend Al Kaline, commemorating his appearance at Dodd Stadium in 2011 courtesy of Buckle Up Connecticut. On Saturday, July 13th fans will have a chance to meet Dwier Brown who played John Kinsella in the classic baseball film Field of Dreams on 'If You Build It' Night.

The Dodd Stadium Collectible Baseball Set, courtesy of Norwich Public Utilities, will pay homage to the three teams who have called Dodd Stadium home in celebration of the 25th season of Minor-League Baseball at the historic field. The set will feature three baseball giveaways to the first 500 fans each night- one for the Norwich Navigators on Thursday, July 25th, the Connecticut Defenders on Thursday, August 1st, and Connecticut Tigers on Thursday, August 15th.

Norwich Navigators Night returns on Friday, August 16th. The Tigers will take the field for one night only as the Norwich Navigators as we celebrate the arrival of Minor League Baseball to Norwich in 1995.

Finally, on Saturday, August 24th the first 1,000 fans will receive a bobblehead of current Detroit Tigers slugger and 2015 CT Tigers outfielder Christin Stewart!

'New England Night' presented by Samuel Adams Summer Ale returns on July 20th, as the New England Lobster Rolls will make their return to Dodd Stadium. Last season, 'New England Night' was nominated for Minor League Baseball's 'Theme Night of the Year'. This season, it will feature a Lobster Rolls Sunglasses Strap giveaway to the first 1,000 fans, and special food and beverage options will be available. The evening will be followed by the lone Saturday fireworks show of the season. More information and updates will be posted to golobsterrolls.com as it becomes available.

The Tigers didn't forget about the dog lovers out there, as 'Bark in the Park' returns to Dodd Stadium this season, presented by Home Sweet Home Pet Resort. For one night only, fans are encouraged to bring their furry friends to the ball park, who will gain free admittance with a paid human ticket. The first 700 fans in attendance will receive a Connecticut Tigers Frisbee, which can be shared with their furry friend, or tossed around to enjoy the summer for a tail-waggin' good time.

"Are you serious, Clark? We've made it! We're halfway there!" Dodd Stadium will once again become a winter wonderland for the 'Halfway to Christmas Vacation' Celebration. The first 1,000 fans through the Dodd Stadium gates will receive a bobblehead commemorating the Amateur Recreational Saucer Sled Landspeed Record Holder as we celebrate the halfway point to the holidays.

Over the weekend of August 23rd & 24th, the Tigers will celebrate "Hats Off to Heroes" weekend, with Military Appreciation Night presented by the Better Business Bureau Serving Connecticut on Friday, August 23rd, and First Responder Night presented by Backus & Windham Hospitals on Saturday, August 24th. On Military Appreciation Night, the Tigers will honor those who have served our country. The first 1,000 fans will receive the 2019 CT Military All-Stars baseball card set as we honor nine current or former military members for their service. The following night, the Tigers will celebrate those who serve our local communities on First Responder Night. A pre-game softball game will have the Norwich Police and Norwich Fire Departments square off for city bragging rights.

The Fourth of July Celebration will take place on July 4th, with a post-game fireworks show courtesy of Liberty Bank. Other Dodd Stadium returning promotions include Disney Night presented by HMS Travel Consulting on July 5th, Camp Day on July 24th with a special 11:05am start time, and Fan Appreciation Night on August 31st.

In addition to Friday Fireworks and Saturday Giveaways, weekly promotions for the 2019 season include Kids Eat Free on Mondays thanks to U.S. Foods, Dollar Dogs on Tuesday presented by Kayem, Senior Night 50% off tickets on Tuesdays, 'Three Plus Me' on Wednesdays, Thirsty Thursdays, and the return of Kids Run the Bases presented by Ben & Jerry's and Have a Catch following every Sunday home game (except opening night. See full promotions schedule at cttigers.com for details).

The Connecticut Tigers are the New York-Penn League affiliate of the Detroit Tigers at Dodd Stadium in Norwich, Connecticut. 2019 individual game tickets, season memberships for "The Club", mini plans, and team merchandise are on sale now! The 2019 season kicks off on Sunday, June 16th as the Tigers take on the Vermont Lake Monsters (Oakland Athletics Affiliate) at Dodd Stadium at 7:05 pm. The front office and box office are open daily from 9 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday and can be accessed in person, online at www.cttigers.com, or by calling (860) 887-7962.

