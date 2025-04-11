One Month Countdown: Lions Embark on Tournament Capital for Training Camp Presented by City of Kamloops & Sun Peaks Resort

April 11, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver) - Football is in the air! Friday marks the one-month countdown to BC Lions Training Camp presented by the City of Kamloops and Sun Peaks Resort. Following a three-day mini-camp with first-year Lions, our first full practice is set for Sunday, May 11 at Hillside Stadium.

Said general manager Ryan Rigmaiden: "Kamloops provides an excellent opportunity for our players to focus on football. The facilities are fantastic and the scenery is amazing. Year after year, we become a team in Kamloops."

The entire training camp schedule can be viewed HERE with times subject to change.

Head coach Buck Pierce leads the charge in his first season at the helm with several key position battles in store for a Lions team looking to get back into the Grey Cup discussion. Quarterback Nathan Rourke returns to Kamloops for the first time since his unforgettable 2022 campaign that resulted in the CFL Most Outstanding Canadian Award.

As announced last month, Saturday, May 24 marks the return of FanFest presented by BCLC. Fans of all ages can take in an open practice, enjoy food and beverage options and fun and games that include appearances from the Uproar Dance Team. Kids 6-13 can soon register for our Play With The Pros clinic and learn fun football skills from Lion players before the event wraps up with an autograph session.

Key Training Camp Dates:

Wednesday, May 7: First-year Lions and all quarterbacks report for mini-camp.

Sunday, May 11: Full training camp begins.

Monday, May 19: Pre-season game 1 vs. Calgary Stampeders: 1:00 pm, Starlight Stadium, Langford.

Saturday, May 24 : FanFest presented by BCLC: 2:30-7:00 pm, Hillside Stadium.

Wednesday, May 28 : Final full practice at Hillside Stadium.

Friday, May 30: Pre-season game 2 at Edmonton Elks: 6:30 pm, Commonwealth Stadium.

Saturday, May 31: Final roster cuts, players and coaches depart Kamloops.

