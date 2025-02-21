ON THE ROAD: Spokane Zephyr FC to Take on Dallas Trinity FC, Starting the Spring Schedule in the Great State of Texas

USL Super League (USLSL)

Spokane Zephyr FC







The gals are on the road and back on the pitch, bringing the hype in hopes of a triumphant victory against Dallas Trinity FC to kick off the second half of the 2024/25 season. Following their 6-match stretch that concluded with a fall to the Tampa Bay Sun and a road 0-3-3 record, some much need TCL and recovery time has the Zephyr back and ready for action in the Dallas heat.

Ally Cook signed on earlier this month as Zephyr prepares for the season opening return match up in Dallas, TX. Cook, who previously sported a jersey for the Chicago Red Stars of the NWSL, is now outfitted in Zephyr's iconic Black and Gold as a forward and is geared up for her introduction as a part of this historic Zephyr team. Following her successful college career, she was named first team All- Pac 12, ranking fifth in the category of conference goals and ninth in conference points. Signing on with the Chicago Red Stars, Cook had 15 game appearances and earned her first professional assist against the Utah Royals.

Jo Johnson, Zephyr head coach, stated Cook's signing is particularly attractive due to her proven ability as an addition to the offensive line and her past successes.

Cook expressed her excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to be a part of Zephyr. "I'm looking forward to being a part of USL Spokane and to experience a new city and team," she said. "The staff and team have been so welcoming. I really valued their emphasis on character and team culture. I can't wait for this season!"

Sophia Braun and McKenzie Weinert have graduated from loan status to contracted and are invested to contribute to this historical inaugural season success alongside Cook and the rest of Zephyr FC.

Tune in at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22 as Spokane Zephyr FC take on the Dallas Trinity FC at the Cotton Bowl Stadium!

Cheer on YOUR Spokane Women's Soccer team to victory by steaming the game live on Peacock+

Mark your calendars for the return of Spokane Zephyr FC to their home turf! The much anticipated spring schedule home opener is Saturday, March 8. Tickets are now on sale through TicketsWest.

USL Spokane has launched two professional soccer teams in Spokane, Wash. Spokane Zephyr FC, a women's professional team, plays in the USL Super League that is sanctioned as Division One by the U.S. Soccer Federation. The men's team, Spokane Velocity FC, is a Division III team in USL League One that reached the league Final in their inaugural season.

