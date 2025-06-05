On the Brink of a CFL Record

June 5, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks YouTube Video







Geno Lewis is on a tear - one touchdown after another. If he keeps this up, he could break a CFL record for the most consecutive games with a touchdown. Want the full story? Geno breaks it all down in his Replay Room episode - from the plays, the pressure, and what's fueling this insane run: Watch now  ' https://youtu.be/5Remx3tDfeQ







Canadian Football League Stories from June 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.