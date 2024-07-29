Olivar Transferred to AA Wichita; Jenkins, Clayton Transferred to Cedar Rapids from Fort Myers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. C Ricardo Olivar has been transferred from Cedar Rapids to AA Wichita. As corresponding moves, OF Walker Jenkins and C Matthew Clayton have been transferred to Cedar Rapids from A Fort Myers. Jenkins will wear #9, and Clayton will wear #41. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2024 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 28 active players, with five on the injured list.

Cedar Rapids opens up a six-game series at home tomorrow against Great Lakes at 6:35.

