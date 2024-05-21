Olger Escobar and Levi Katsell Earn International Call-Ups

May 21, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - Revolution II forward Olger Escobar and Revolution Academy midfielder Levi Katsell have received international call-ups for the Guatemala Senior National Team and the Under-15 Czech Republic Youth National Team, respectively. Escobar and Guatemala will compete in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, while Katsell will feature for the Czech Republic's Under-15s in a week-long training camp.

A native of Malden, Mass., Escobar registers his eighth international call-up with Guatemala, most recently suiting up for the U-18s in the UEFA Friendship Tournament in April. The 17-year-old Revolution Academy product owns 29 appearances with Revolution II since making his professional debut in the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro campaign. Escobar was named the 2023 UnitedHealthcare Revolution Academy Player of the Year, an annual award given to the most outstanding amateur player in the Revolution's pro pathway. The 2023 U-17 MLS NEXT MVP registered his first senior cap for 'Los Chapines' during an international friendly against Jamaica last November. Guatemala will play against Nicaragua at PayPal Park in San Jose, Calif. on Sunday, May 26.

Katsell records his first international call-up to the Czech Republic's U-15 Youth National Team. The San Diego, Calif. native currently competes for the Revolution Academy's U-15 team, owning three goals in the 2023-24 season thus far.

New England Revolution II continue the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season on Sunday, May 26, hosting New York City FC II for the team's third match played at Mark A. Ouellette Stadium at Southern New Hampshire University. Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m. ET with Kylen Mills calling the action on MLSNEXTPro.com. The Revolution Academy U-15s will travel this weekend to take on CF Montreal on Sunday.

