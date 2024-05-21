VCFC earn first-ever win over Real Monarchs in inaugural home match at Cal Lutheran University on Sunday, May 19

May 21, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Ventura County FC News Release







THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. - Playing in their inaugural home match on the campus of Cal Lutheran University, Ventura County FC earned a 2-0 shutout win over Real Monarchs at William Rolland Stadium on Sunday, May 19. VCFC goalkeeper Brady Scott made four saves and recorded his first shutout of the season in the win over Real Monarchs.

LA Galaxy Academy

Seven LA Galaxy Academy Products appeared in the match against Real Monarchs: Harbor Miller, Carson Klein, Riley Dalgado, Gabriel Arnold, Erik Hernandez, Ruben Ramos Jr. and Javier Corona Garcia.

Goal-Scoring Plays

VC - Own Goal (Omar Alba), 28th minute: Gino Vivi's in-swinging corner-kick delivery into the box was headed in off the crossbar by Omar Alba.

VC - Own Goal (Keller Storlie), 61st minute: Working down the right flank, Harbor Miller delivered a low cross into the six-yard box that was knocked in by Keller Storlie from close range.

Postgame Notes Through nine matches played during the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season, Ventura County FC holds a 5-2-2 record (18 GF, 11 GA) and ranks first in the Western Conference standings. In five matches played at home this season, VCFC holds an unbeaten record of 4-0-1. Brady Scott notched four saves and posted his first shutout of the 2024 campaign in the 2-0 win over Real Monarchs. Seven LA Galaxy Academy Products appeared in the match against Real Monarchs: Harbor Miller, Carson Klein, Riley Dalgado, Gabriel Arnold, Erik Hernandez, Ruben Ramos Jr. and Javier Corona Garcia.

Next Game

Next up, Ventura County FC travel to face WFC2 at Swangard Stadium on Sunday, May 26 (4:00 p.m. PT; MLSNEXTPro.com).

2024 MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season

Ventura County FC (5-2-2, 19pts) vs. Real Monarchs (2-6-2, 8pts)

Sunday, May 19, 2024 - William Rolland Stadium (Thousand Oaks, Calif.)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Ventura County FC 1 1 2

Real Monarchs 0 0 0

Scoring Summary:

VC: Own Goal (Alba), 28

VC: Own Goal (Storlie), 55

Misconduct Summary:

SLC: Redzic (caution), 18

VC: Dalgado (caution), 42

SLC: Bell (caution), 48

VC: Caliskan (caution), 59

VC: Middleby (caution),

VC: Scott (caution), 89

Lineups:

VC: GK Brady Scott; D Harbor Miller (Max Middleby, 80), D Carson Klein, D Ascel Essengue, D Riley Dalgado, M Tucker Lepley (Gabriel Arnold, 90+2), M Isaiah Parente, M Erik Hernandez (Sergio Villalpando, 80), M Ruben Ramos Jr. (Javier Corona Garcia, 90+2) M Gino Vivi Š; F Sean Karani (Aaron Bibout, 62)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Lucca Adams; D Christian Tchounte, M David Diaz, M Nico Barros Schelotto

TOTAL SHOTS: 15 (Ruben Ramos Jr. 4); SHOTS ON GOAL: 1 (Tucker Lepley, 1); FOULS: 11 (Ascel Essengue, 2); OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 5; SAVES: 4

SLC: GK Fernando Delgado; D Tommy Silva, D Zack Farnsworth, D Keller Storlie Š, D Omar Alba; M Matthew Bell (Sebastian Joffree, 75), M Noel Caliskan, M Griffin Dillon (Luca Moisa, 70), M Beni Redzic (Daron Iskenderian, 45), F Illijah Paul (Zavier Gozo, 64), F Aiden Hezarkhani (Damien Barker John, 70)

Substitutes Not Used: GK William Mackay, M Bobby Pierre, F Jude Wellings

TOTAL SHOTS: 18; SHOTS ON GOAL: 4; FOULS: 12; OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 8; SAVES: 1

Referee: Jamie Padilla

Assistant Referees: Salvador Reyes, Justin Fillmore

Fourth Official: Osvaldo Delgado-Landeros

Weather: Clear, 60 degrees

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.