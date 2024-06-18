LA Galaxy Sign Midfielder Isaiah Parente on Short-Term Agreement from Ventura County FC

June 18, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

LOS ANGELES (Tuesday, June 18, 2024) - The LA Galaxy today announced that the club has signed midfielder Isaiah Parente on a Short-Term Agreement from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Ventura County FC ahead of the MLS Regular Season match against New York City FC on Wednesday, June 19 (7:30 p.m. PT; Free on Apple TV).

Parente, 24, has tallied three goals in 13 appearances (13 starts) with Ventura County FC during the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season. Parente, who is a product of the Columbus Crew Academy, made 13 career MLS regular-season appearances across three seasons played for the Crew (2021-23). Additionally, the Medina, Ohio, native recorded 11 goals and eight assists in 24 matches played (21 starts) for Columbus Crew 2 in MLS NEXT Pro (2022-23).

Per MLS rules, a club may sign a player from its MLS NEXT Pro team to a maximum of four Short-Term Agreements (up to four-day contracts) each season. An individual player may be included on up to four MLS league season match rosters each season, however, that player may appear in no more than two MLS regular-season matches. An individual player may appear in any number of non-league matches during the terms of his four Short-Term Loan Agreements.

Transaction: LA Galaxy sign midfielder Isaiah Parente to a Short-Term Agreement from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Ventura County FC on June 18, 2024.

Isaiah Parente

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-10

Weight: 155

Date Of Birth: March 16, 2000

Age: 24

Birthplace: Medina, Ohio

Last Club: Ventura County FC (MLS NEXT Pro)

Citizenship: USA

