O'Leary-Orange Flips the Field with 90 Yard Catch and Run!

Published on July 10, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks YouTube Video







Brendan O'Leary-Orange turns on the jets, racing 90 yards down the sideline on a spectacular catch and run.







Canadian Football League Stories from July 10, 2026

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