Oklahoma City Wins Afternoon Clash, 11-8

Albuquerque, NM - Oklahoma City scored double-digit runs for the second game in-a-row to propel them to an 11-8 win and their third-straight triumph over the Isotopes Saturday afternoon at Isotopes Park.

Offensively, the Isotopes tallied 15 hits, four doubles, a triple, and one homer. Coco Montes tallied three hits and two RBI while Jonathan Morales also notched three hits and one RBI. Jimmy Herron and D.J. Peterson recorded two hit efforts.

The Isotopes took a 1-0 lead in the first on Herron's solo shot to left. But the Dodgers took a 3-1 lead in the top half of the second on an Andy Burns RBI double and Hunter Feduccia two-run clout.

Albuquerque struck right back with two runs in the home half of the second on an RBI double by Vilade and a Bernard sac fly. The back-and-forth tilt continued as Oklahoma City plated two more runs, taking a 5-3 advantage.

In the bottom of the third, the Isotopes got a run closer on an RBI Morales RBI single.

Oklahoma City extended its lead, 6-4, with a solo homer by Devin Mann. In the sixth frame, they added one more to their lead on a Michael Busch RBI fielder's choice.

The Dodger lead grew to 10-4 in the seventh after they plated three runs. However, Albuquerque scored three runs of its own in the seventh on RBI hits by Herron, Montes and Pérez.

The Isotopes plated a run in the eighth but Oklahoma City got it right back in the top of the ninth to take an 11-8 lead.

Logan Allen was charged with the loss after allowing six runs over 4.0 innings on eight hits, three walks and two homers with five punchouts.

Topes Scope:

- Over the last two contests, the Isotopes have plated nine runs in nine innings off the Oklahoma City bullpen.

-Albuquerque now has 225 homers on the year-the most in all of pro ball (New York Yankees, 224).

-Herron tallied two extra-base hits (homer and triple) in a game for the third time this season. He has three homers in his last nine games after having just one in his first 27 contests. He also recorded his ninth multi-hit effort of the year and fourth in his last 10 games. During that stretch, he is hitting .382 (13x34) with three doubles, a triple, three homers and six RBI.

-Vilade ended a three-game hitless skid by going 1-for-5 with an RBI and double.

-Morales registered his 27th multi-hit effort of the season-third-most on the team-and his seventh three-hit game of the year. He has a three-game hitting streak and a hit in seven of his last eight contests. During that eight-game stretch, he is hitting .433 (13x30) with two doubles, a homer and five RBI.

-Montes stole second and third base and is now 12-for-12 swiping bags. He has the second-most stolen bases in the Pacific Coast League without being caught (J.P. Martinez, 13). It was his second game with two stolen bases (July 9 at Round Rock). He also tallied his 29th multi-hit effort-second on the team-and 12th three-hit game-most on the team.

-Peterson recorded his 19th multi-hit of the year and first since September 8.

-Allen allowed two homers in a game for the second time this year (Sept. 4 at Sugar Land).

-The Dodgers have now won at least three-straight over the Isotopes for the third time this season.

-Albuquerque is now 11-11 in day games and 6-4 at home.

-The Isotopes have allowed double-digit runs to the Dodgers in six of the 17 contests this year. Additionally, they have relented double-digit runs in back-to-back games for the sixth time this year and second occurrence against the Dodgers (April 9-10).

-In the box, Albuquerque drew two walks, its third-lowest total of the year. On the mound, the Isotopes walked nine, tied for the third-highest total this season.

-The Isotopes stranded 13 Dodger baserunners on base-tied for the most in a nine-inning contest (June 7 vs. El Paso) and second-most overall (15, August 4. vs. El Paso, 12 innings).

On Deck: The Isotopes and Dodgers will play the series finale Sunday at 1:35 pm. Brandon Gold is scheduled to start for Albuquerque while Oklahoma City has not announced a starter.

