Dodgers Earn 11-8 Win Over Isotopes

Game Summary: The Oklahoma City Dodgers continued to stay hot at the plate, picking up 11 runs and 14 hits during an 11-8 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes in another high-scoring affair at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park Saturday afternoon. The Dodgers (78-62) took their first lead of the contest with three runs in the second inning with a RBI double by Andy Burns and two-run homer by Hunter Feduccia to go ahead, 3-1. After Albuquerque (59-79) tied the game in the bottom the second inning, the Dodgers went back in front with a RBI double by Michael Busch and RBI groundout by Edwin Ríos. Devin Mann homered in the fourth inning, moving the score to 6-4. The Dodgers scored four runs between the sixth and seventh innings, with three of the runs driven in by Busch and another by Mann to give the Dodgers their largest lead at 10-4. In similar fashion to Friday, the Isotopes started to come back in the late innings, scoring three runs in the seventh inning and another run in the eighth inning to trim the Dodgers' lead to 10-8. James Outman hit a RBI single in the ninth inning to finish the scoring before Carson Fulmer pitched a scoreless bottom of the ninth inning to end the game.

Of Note: -The Dodgers have won each of the last three games in the current series, giving them their first three-game win streak overall since a four-game winning streak Aug. 26-30 and their first three-game winning streak on the road since taking four in a row in Reno June 15-18. OKC has now also won four of its last six games after going 2-8 over the previous 10 contests.

-With the win, the Dodgers can be no more than 1.0 game out of first place behind El Paso in the PCL East Division leading into Sunday. The first-place Chihuahuas face third-place Round Rock Saturday night in El Paso. With a Round Rock win, the Dodgers will tie El Paso for first place with 10 games remaining the regular season.

-The Dodgers scored at least 11 runs for the second consecutive game, giving them back-to-back games scoring in double digits for the eighth time this season. They have collected at least 12 hits in three straight games, totaling 39 hits while scoring 29 runs during that time. Although the Dodgers have several instances of tallying at least 10 or 11 hits in three straight games, this is the first time they've registered at least a dozen hits in three straight games. Of the 39 hits, 15 have gone for extra bases, including eight home runs. And of the eight home runs, six have been hit with at least one runner on base.

-Michael Busch went 3-for-6 with two doubles and a game-high four RBI, marking his second game with OKC this season with four or more RBI, only trailing a five-RBI performance Aug. 14 against round Rock. It was also his 10th game with three or more hits. He has hit safely in 12 of his 15 games in September, going 20-for-57 (.351) and has hit safely in six of his last seven games, going 12-for-29 (.414) with five extra-base hits, eight RBI and a trio of three-hit games...Between OKC and Double-A Tulsa, Busch is now up to 102 total RBI this season.

-Jake Amaya registered his second consecutive three-hit game, going 3-for-6 with a run scored. He has now hit safely 16 of his last 18 games, going 28-for-66 (.424) with five doubles, a triple, four homers, 16 RBI and 19 runs scored. Over his last 10 games, Amaya is 17-for-37 (.459) with five extra-base hits and 10 RBI...He leads OKC with 22 hits so far in September.

-Devin Mann joined Busch and Amaya with a three-hit game, going 3-for-5 with two RBI and two runs scored. Mann homered for a second straight game, marking the third time this season between OKC and Double-A Tulsa he has gone deep in consecutive games. Over his last four starts, Mann is 8-for-14 with three homers, a triple, eight RBI and eight runs scored.

-Reliever Keegan Curtis made his team debut and pitched three scoreless innings to earn the win. Curtis pitched the fourth through sixth innings and retired nine of 11 batters faced with two hits and four strikeouts. It was his longest outing since Aug. 30, 2019 in the New York Yankees organization with Single-A Charleston (4.0 IP).

-Andy Burns reached base four times with two hits and two walks, going 2-for-3 with a RBI double and two runs scored. Burns has hit safely in seven of his last eight games, going 11-for-28.

-Hunter Feduccia connected on his sixth home run with Oklahoma City and 14th overall of the season with a two-run blast in the second inning out to center field. He also reached base via walk and hit by pitch. Feduccia is now 8-for-25 over his last seven games.

-Drew Avans reached base three times with a single and two walks. He also stole two bases, running his total up to 34 this season. It's the most steals by an OKC player during the Dodgers affiliation (since 2015) and the most by any OKC player since 2012.

What's Next: The Dodgers finish their series in Albuquerque at 2:35 p.m. CT Sunday at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. All OKC Dodgers games are also available streamed live on MiLB.TV with a subscription.

