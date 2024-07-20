Oklahoma City Native Matt Henry Returns to the Warriors
July 20, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Oklahoma Warriors News Release
The Oklahoma Warriors have acquired defensemen Matt Henry from the New Jersey Titans in exchange for a 2025 draft pick.
Matt Henry is an Oklahoma City native and OKCYHA product. He played for the Warriors in the 22/23 season.
