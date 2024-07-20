Oklahoma City Native Matt Henry Returns to the Warriors

July 20, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Oklahoma Warriors News Release







The Oklahoma Warriors have acquired defensemen Matt Henry from the New Jersey Titans in exchange for a 2025 draft pick.

Matt Henry is an Oklahoma City native and OKCYHA product. He played for the Warriors in the 22/23 season.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from July 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.