Fitzgerald to Mercyhurst

July 20, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Jersey Titans News Release







Riley Fitzgerald is off to Mercyhurst University after completing his junior hockey career as a New Jersey Titan.

Beginning his age-out season with the Cedar Rapids Roughriders of the USHL, Fitzgerald joined the Titans in October, after New Jersey acquired his rights from the Shreveport Mudbugs. The Wilmington, Massachusetts native made an immediate impact for the Titans, recording his first points in the NAHL with a goal and an assist in his second game in Middletown, a 4-2 victory over Rochester.

Four games later, Fitzgerald had a goal and two assists in an 8-3 romp over Danbury. He scored again in New Jersey's next game against Maryland, before leaving the game with a hand injury. The injury ultimately cut his season short, and the Boston Hockey Academy product finished his Titans career with 7 points in 7 games.

Fitzgerald now heads off to Mercyhurst University, where he will be welcomed by the five Titan alumni on last year's roster. "Before coming here, I had heard such good things about New Jersey, and I knew I wanted to be a part of it," said Fitzgerald. "I'm super happy I ended up in New Jersey, and I've loved working with everyone in the organization."

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from July 20, 2024

Fitzgerald to Mercyhurst - New Jersey Titans

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.