OKC Dodgers Play 12 Home Games in 13 Days Starting Tonight

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Dodgers return home to open a 12-game homestand packed with special promotions starting tonight at 7:05 p.m. against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

The homestand opens on a $2 Tuesday featuring $2 select beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Budweiser and Pepsi products. COOP Ale Works draft beer will also be available at a special rate of $3.

The homestand features 12 games in 13 days as the Dodgers play six home games against Sugar Land through Sunday followed by a day off Monday. The Dodgers then open a six-game home series against the Albuquerque Isotopes Tuesday, May 3-Sunday, May 8 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Standard first pitch times are 7:05 p.m. nightly except for the following games this homestand: 12:05 p.m. Wednesday, April 27; 2:05 p.m. Sunday, May 1; 11:05 a.m. Tuesday, May 3 and 2:05 p.m. Sunday, May 8.

In addition to tonight's game falling on $2 Tuesday, promotional highlights include:

- Wednesday, April 27: The first Field Trip Day of the season give students a chance to enjoy a fun class outing before the school year ends. First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m., and groups of 10 or more can receive an OKC Dodgers baseball hat, game ticket and sack lunch for the cost of $13 per person.

- Friday, April 29: Gates open at 6 p.m. and the first 1,000 fans receive an OKC Dodgers hat. Friday Night Fireworks are scheduled to follow the game. Friday is also a Braum's Friends and Family Night and groups of 10 or more can receive a game ticket, OKC Dodgers hat and a Braum's restaurant voucher that can be redeemed at any Oklahoma Braum's location, starting at just $13 per person.

- Saturday, April 30: Girl Scout Night is Saturday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Groups of 10 or more can enjoy a special ticket package that includes a ballpark meal with a hot dog, chips and a drink, a special patch, a green OKC Dodgers hat and Girl Scouts can also participate in a pregame on-field parade.

The INTEGRIS Home Run For Life series also kicks Saturday off for an 11th season with the first honoree of 2022. The series features Oklahomans who have overcome medical hardships with the help of their families, physicians and health care professionals at INTEGRIS Health. These individuals mark the end of their battle against adversity with a celebratory lap around the bases during select games.

- Sunday, May 1: After the conclusion of the 2:05 p.m. game, kids can take the field to run the bases like their favorite pros.

- Tuesday, May 3: The second Field Trip Day of the season is set for an 11:05 a.m. first pitch and gives students a chance to enjoy a fun class outing before the school year ends. Groups of 10 or more receive an OKC Dodgers game ticket, baseball hat and sack lunch for the cost of $13 per person. This game also falls on a $2 Tuesday, featuring $2 soda, bottled water and select beer from a line of Budweiser and Pepsi products. COOP Ale Works draft beer will also be available at a special rate of $3.

- Friday, May 6: Revel: Speed Painter presented by Courtyard by Marriott will perform throughout the night. The performance artist creates complete works of art live, upside down and in less than two minutes. His 2021 performance resulted in the Dodgers winning a coveted Golden Bobblehead for Best In-Game Promotion/Feature during the 2021 Minor League Baseball season. Fireworks are scheduled to follow the game. An All-You-Can-Eat ticket offer is also available, providing a terrace level seat and all-you-can-eat food, including hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, and soft drinks for $25.

- Saturday, May 7: On this Braum's Friends and Family Night, groups of 10 or more can receive a game ticket, OKC Dodgers hat and a Braum's restaurant voucher that can be redeemed at any Oklahoma Braum's location, starting at just $13 per person. Also, Braum's Friends & Family 4-Packs are available, including four tickets, four hats and four Braum's restaurant vouchers starting at just $43.99.

- Sunday, May 8. Following the conclusion of the 2:05 p.m. game, kids can take the field to run the bases like their favorite pros.

Tickets for all April-June home games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark are on sale now and range in price from $12-33. All tickets are digital and available for purchase online at okcdodgers.com.

Season and group tickets packages are available for the entire season. To view the Dodgers' complete 2022 schedule, visit okcdodgers.com. For additional information, please call (405) 218-2182 or visit okcdodgers.com.

Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. All OKC Dodgers games are also available streamed live on MiLB.TV with a subscription.

