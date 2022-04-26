Bees Fall to Express in Game 1

Three Salt Lake errors led to three unearned runs for Round Rock, as the Express rallied for a 5-3 win over the Bees on Tuesday night in the opening game of a three game series. Salt Lake took a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning, as Luis Rengifo doubled, moved to third on an infield single by Jose Rojas and scored on a wild pitch. Rojas would come home later on an infield single by Dillon Thomas. The Bees would make it 3-0 in the sixth, as Rengifo tripled and scored on a ground out by Rojas.

Round Rock would take advantage of one error in the sixth to score three runs to tie the game and then two more errors in the seventh to score a pair of runs and take the lead. Wander Suero (1-2) was charged with the loss. Rengifo's two extra base hits extended his hitting streak to eleven games, but Chad Wallach went 0 for 4 to snap his ten game hitting streak.

