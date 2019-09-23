OKC Dodgers Announce 2020 Schedule

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Dodgers have released their 2020 schedule, complete with dates and opponents for all 70 home games.

The Dodgers begin the 2020 season on the road and will play their first home game of the season Tuesday, April 14 against the Nashville Sounds to open a seven-game homestand at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Friday, April 17 marks the first of 12 fireworks nights during the 2020 season, including following every Friday home game. The Dodgers will host their Independence Day celebration Friday, July 3 against new rival Wichita.

Dodgers field trip days return May 11, May 13 and June 10. All field trip games will begin at 11:05 a.m. with gates opening at 10 a.m. To learn more about field trip days or reserve your spot, call (405) 218-2100.

The Dodgers will continue their popular weekly promotions of $2 Thursdays and Chaparral Energy Family Sundays. Throughout the 2020 home schedule, the Dodgers will have additional giveaway dates and outside entertainment acts. Further details will be released in the future.

The team will again participate in Minor League Baseball's "Es Divertido Ser Un Fan®" initiative in 2020 and take the field as Cielo Azul de Oklahoma City during select games. Other promotions and theme nights will be announced at a later date.

The Dodgers are currently accepting season ticket renewals, and those interested in new season ticket packages are encouraged to sign up for the 2020 season ticket wait list through okcdodgers.com. Both renewing season ticket holders and those who sign up for the wait list will have access to the exclusive season ticket holder relocation event at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark Friday, Oct. 25. Season ticket holders receive many benefits, including free gifts, priority access for playoffs and special events, as well as being eligible for the unused ticket policy.

The Dodgers are also in the middle of the group preferred buyer period, where those who enjoyed an outing at a Dodgers game in 2019 have priority access to book an outing for 2020. New group ticket and hospitality packages will be available to the public beginning Monday, November 11.

The 2020 home schedule is currently available to download at okcdodgers.com. For additional information, call (405) 218-2182 or visit okcdodgers.com.

