Sacramento River Cats 2019 End of Season Notes

September 23, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release





In the club's 20th season, the River Cats went from worst to first in dramatic fashion. After finishing 2018 with a record of 55-85, the Sacramento River Cats turned it around in 2019 and won their third Triple-A National Championship in a magical postseason run, including a six-game winning streak ending in a 4-0 shutout of the Columbus Clippers in Memphis. Ending the year at 73-67, the River Cats won their 12th division title, and first since 2012. Here's a look at our regular season leaders:

Team Leaders, Hitting

Hits: Mike Gerber, 143

Doubles: Mike Gerber, 41

Triples: Abiatal Avelino, 8

Home Runs: Mike Gerber, 26

RBI: Mike Gerber, 83

Walks: Austin Slater, 46

Stolen Bases: Abiatal Avelino, 17

OPS: Mike Gerber, .937

Team Leaders, Pitching

Games: Steven Okert, 50

Starts: Enderson Franco, 22

Innings Pitched: Enderson Franco, 113.0

Wins: Steven Okert, 8

Saves: Fernando Abad, 13

Strikeouts: Enderson Franco, 98

ERA: Sam Selman, 2.08

AVG: Sam Selman, .151

They couldn't have done it without the best fans in Minor League Baseball, as well as all of our media partners who work with us throughout the season. Thank you.

See you on March 22, 2020 for the San Francisco Giants vs. Sacramento River Cats Exhibition Game! Only 181 days away...

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.