Sacramento River Cats 2019 End of Season Notes
September 23, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release
In the club's 20th season, the River Cats went from worst to first in dramatic fashion. After finishing 2018 with a record of 55-85, the Sacramento River Cats turned it around in 2019 and won their third Triple-A National Championship in a magical postseason run, including a six-game winning streak ending in a 4-0 shutout of the Columbus Clippers in Memphis. Ending the year at 73-67, the River Cats won their 12th division title, and first since 2012. Here's a look at our regular season leaders:
Team Leaders, Hitting
Hits: Mike Gerber, 143
Doubles: Mike Gerber, 41
Triples: Abiatal Avelino, 8
Home Runs: Mike Gerber, 26
RBI: Mike Gerber, 83
Walks: Austin Slater, 46
Stolen Bases: Abiatal Avelino, 17
OPS: Mike Gerber, .937
Team Leaders, Pitching
Games: Steven Okert, 50
Starts: Enderson Franco, 22
Innings Pitched: Enderson Franco, 113.0
Wins: Steven Okert, 8
Saves: Fernando Abad, 13
Strikeouts: Enderson Franco, 98
ERA: Sam Selman, 2.08
AVG: Sam Selman, .151
They couldn't have done it without the best fans in Minor League Baseball, as well as all of our media partners who work with us throughout the season. Thank you.
See you on March 22, 2020 for the San Francisco Giants vs. Sacramento River Cats Exhibition Game! Only 181 days away...
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from September 23, 2019
- OKC Dodgers Announce 2020 Schedule - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Sacramento River Cats 2019 End of Season Notes - Sacramento River Cats
- MountainStar Sports Group, El Paso Chihuahuas to Host a Minor League Baseball Premier Event in Downtown El Paso for Second Time in 2019 - El Paso Chihuahuas
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Sacramento River Cats Stories
- Sacramento River Cats 2019 End of Season Notes
- River Cats finish 2019 season as Triple-A National Champions
- River Cats sweep Express to capture PCL Championship
- Adames lifts River Cats over Express in game two
- Avelino provides walk-off as River Cats take Game 1