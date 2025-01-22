OKC Comets Announce Special Promotions, Theme Nights, Group Offers and New Ticket Flex Plan for 2025 Season

OKLAHOMA CITY - The newly rebranded Oklahoma City Comets will take the field for the first time at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in April and the team's upcoming 2025 baseball schedule will offer unique special promotions, fun theme nights, group offers, weekly promotions and more to celebrate the Comets' inaugural season.

Single-game tickets for all 75 of the OKC Comets' home games go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, but fans can secure their tickets now for key games such as Opening Night, Independence Day, Star Wars Night, Faith and Family Night as well as OKC's first-ever Bluey Night and Harry Potter Night by purchasing a new OKC Comets Flex Plan.

The OKC Comets Flex Plan allows fans to purchase tickets for two, four or six games of their choice based on date, promotion or opponent. The Flex Plan includes a special price lower than regular single-game pricing, providing a 10 percent savings when purchasing two games, 20 percent savings for four games and a 30 percent savings for six games. To purchase an OKC Comets Flex Plan, visit okccomets.com. Additionally, group and season tickets are also available for purchase now.

The Comets' home schedule opens with a 7:05 p.m. game Tuesday, April 1 against the El Paso Chihuahuas on a $2 Tuesday and with postgame fireworks.

Oklahoma City's current 2025 promotional calendar includes the following (subject to change):

$2 Tuesdays

Tuesday home games feature $2 select beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Miller, Coors and Pepsi products. Select COOP Ale Works draft beer will also be available at a special rate of $3.

Friday Night Fireworks

Fireworks are scheduled to follow each Friday night home game throughout the season. Additionally, fireworks will also follow games April 1, July 5, Aug. 2 and Aug. 30.

Family Sundays

Select Comets players will be available to sign autographs for fans on the concourse prior to first pitch for Sunday games. Following the games, kids can take the field to run the bases like their favorite pros.

Giveaway Nights

The first 1,000 fans through the gates on these dates will receive the following items:

- Saturday, April 5 - Comets hat

- Saturday, June 7 -Comets cape (Heroes and Villains Night)

- Friday, Aug. 1 - Harry Potter OKC Socks

- Saturday, Aug. 30 - Bobblehead TBA presented by Lime

In My OKC Era Night - April 4

Enjoy friendship bracelet making, a costume contest, music-themed entertainment and contests throughout this evening celebrating pop superstardom. A postgame fireworks show is scheduled to follow.

First Responders Night - April 19

First responders will be recognized for their service to the community as the Comets recognize the 30th anniversary of the 1995 bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City. First responders who assisted in the aftermath of the bombing will be honored on the field and representatives from the Oklahoma City Police Department, EMSA and Oklahoma City Fire Department are scheduled to throw out first pitches before the game. A parade of emergency vehicles will travel around the warning track pregame and additional vehicles will be on display throughout the evening at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Comets will take the field wearing the team's City Celebration jerseys and 405 hats.

Star Wars Night - May 3

Players and coaches will wear special edition Star Wars-inspired jerseys on the field that will be available for purchase through an online auction with proceeds benefitting Niagara Cares. The game presentation experience will immerse fans into the Star Wars universe throughout the night, which coincides with Boy Scout Night.

Faith Night Presented by Scott Dawson Evangelistic Association - May 10

A postgame concert is scheduled to follow the Comets' game.

Bark in the Park Presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka - May 20 and Sept. 9

Dogs are welcome to attend the Comets' game with their owners, who will need to fill out and turn in a waiver form at the gate in order for their dog to be admitted. The waiver can be filled out in advance at okccomets.com or will be available upon entry to the ballpark. Water and relief stations will be available for dogs throughout the stadium.

Salute to Armed Forces Night presented by Casey's - June 6 and Aug. 15

Current and former local military personnel and their families will be celebrated during Salute to Armed Forces Night presented by Casey's. These games feature in-game recognition of military members while players and coaches take the field in special commemorative camouflage jerseys and hats. Special rates and hats are available for groups of 10 or more.

Heroes and Villains Night - June 7

The game presentation experience will immerse fans into the world of superheroes and villains throughout the night. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Comets cape.

89ers Night - June 21, July 5 and Aug. 16

Players and coaches will wear special OKC 89ers jerseys and hats in recognition of the franchise's pre-Bricktown history. Retro team mascots Abner 89er and Robo Niner will be on hand to entertain the crowd.

Independence Day Celebration - July 4

Come celebrate America's pastime on this fun night of baseball, which will include special patriotic festivities and postgame fireworks. Players and coaches will wear special "Stars and Stripes" hats that will be available for purchase in the Team Store.

Western Heritage Night presented by H&H Shooting Sports - July 11

This evening at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark is slated to feature a trick roper and stunt performer, Native American dancers and musical performances from the Oklahoma Opry in celebration of Oklahoma's Western heritage.

Bluey Night - July 12

Special guests Bluey and Bingo will make their Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark debuts and be on hand for photo opportunities. Special ticket package information will be released at a later date.

Harry Potter Night - Aug. 1

A magical experience at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark awaits during the Comets' first-ever Harry Potter Night. The Comets will wear special Harry Potter-themed jerseys and the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a pair of Harry Potter OKC socks.

Pack the Park Pink presented by MidFirst Bank - Aug. 2

Oklahoma City players and coaches will wear special edition pink jerseys and hats that will be auctioned to benefit Susan G. Komen Oklahoma. Unique events to promote breast cancer awareness will be held throughout the night, which will culminate with postgame fireworks. Fans are encouraged to wear pink in support of the cause. Representatives from Susan G. Komen Oklahoma will be on the concourse to provide information about the organization and Oklahoma City-area breast cancer survivors will be featured throughout the night.

Pack the Park Blue presented by OU Health - Aug. 30

Fans are encouraged to help "Pack the Park Blue" for prostate cancer awareness with OU Health. The night will feature in-game recognition of local survivors and unique events to provide information and promote prostate cancer awareness. Fans are encouraged to wear blue in support of the cause and the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a bobblehead, presented by Lime, that will be announced at a later date. Fireworks are scheduled to follow the game.

¡Celebración Cielo Azul! presented by OG&E - Sept. 9-14

Oklahoma City will take the field as Cielo Azul de Oklahoma City for its final home series of the season in partnership with OG&E. In addition to players and coaches wearing Cielo Azul jerseys and hats, the gameday environment during ¡Celebración Cielo Azul! will include Latin music, colorful and festive concourse decorations, unique entertainment and live performances. Cielo Azul translates to "Blue Sky" and since 2018, Oklahoma City has participated in MiLB's Copa de la Diversión, or Fun Cup, which aims to celebrate each participating community's Hispanic and Latino fans, create a culturally relevant gameday experience and develop special alternative team identities.

Field Trip Days - April 16, May 1, May 7, June 18 and Sept. 10

April and May Field Trip Days give students a chance to enjoy a fun field trip and baseball game before the school year ends. In June, summer camps and day care centers can come out to the ballpark to enjoy a unique outing and baseball game. The final Field Trip Day of the season in September gives students a chance to enjoy a group outing to begin the new school year. Groups of 10 or more receive an OKC game ticket, hat and sack lunch for the cost of $14 per person. These dates are extremely popular and sell out fast. Please call (405) 218-2100 or email groups@okccomets.com to purchase tickets.

Braum's Friends and Family Nights - April 1, May 2, May 24, June 7, July 11, Aug. 1, Aug. 29 and Sept. 13

Braum's Friends and Family Nights allow groups of 10 or more people to receive a game ticket, Comets hat and a Braum's restaurant voucher that can be redeemed at any Oklahoma Braum's location, starting at just $16 per person. Please call (405) 218-2100 or email groups@okccomets.com to purchase tickets.

All-You-Can-Eat - April 5, May 3, May 23, June 21, July 5, Aug. 2, Aug. 17 and Sept. 12

On these special nights at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, groups of 10 or more can enjoy all-you-can-eat ballpark fare, a terrace-level game ticket and an OKC hat for the price of $27 per person. Please call (405) 218-2100 or email groups@okccomets.com to purchase tickets.

Group Theme Nights

- Boy Scout Night - May 3 - Scout troops and leaders in uniform will be invited to join in an on-field parade and recognition prior to the Comets' game on this special night. Group tickets include a limited edition Comets hat and scouts also receive a patch. May 3 is also Star Wars Night. Please contact Ryan Smith for tickets or additional information at ryan.smith@okccomets.com.

- Future All-Stars - May 24, June 7, June 21 and Sept. 13 - Youth baseball and softball teams in uniform are invited to participate in a pregame parade on the field during these popular group nights. Game tickets for groups of 10 or more include a souvenir OKC hat and start at $16.

- Girl Scout Night - Aug. 16 - Girl Scout troops and their families can access the ballpark one hour early to enjoy food, bounce houses and games. They also are invited to participate in a pregame parade on the field. Group tickets for this night are $16 each and include a limited edition OKC hat, patch and food.

- Moore Youth Baseball - May 2 - Youth baseball teams that participate in the Moore Youth Baseball League are invited to be recognized in a pregame parade on the field. Tickets are $16 each and include a limited edition OKC hat.

- C anadian Valley Youth Baseball Night - May 9 - Youth teams that participate in Canadian Valley Baseball League are invited to be recognized in a pregame parade on the field before Oklahoma City's game. Group tickets are $16 each and include a limited edition OKC hat.

- Edmond Youth Sports - June 20 - Youth baseball and softball teams that participate in the Edmond Youth Sports Association are invited to be recognized in a pregame parade on the field. Tickets start at $16 each and include a limited edition OKC hat.

Golf Night - Aug. 30

A special ticket package is available for Golf Night that includes hitting golf balls onto the field at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark pregame, participating in a longest putt competition and an opportunity to meet Oklahoma City native and professional golfer Talor Gooch.

Malmö Oat Milkers Night, presented by Oatly - May 23

The Comets will transform into the Malmö Oat Milkers, presented by Oatly, the world's original and largest oatmilk company. Malmö Oat Milkers Night is part of Oatly's ongoing multi-year partnership with Minor League Baseball as the first-ever national plant-based, non-dairy sponsor, and pays homage to Oatly's home city of Malmö, Sweden. Oklahoma City will wear special jerseys and hats and fun, unique promotions will take place throughout the game.

Clubhouse Collectibles presented by The Oklahoman - July 5

A silent auction for Clubhouse Collectibles presented by The Oklahoman will take place throughout the night. Fans will have the opportunity to bid on game-used, game-worn, autographed memorabilia as the OKC Comets partner with The Oklahoman to provide resources to the Foundation for Oklahoma City Public Schools.

INTEGRIS Health Home Run For Life - April 18, May 23, July 11, Aug. 1 and Sept. 12

The INTEGRIS Health Home Run For Life series returns for a 14th season and features Oklahomans who have overcome medical hardships with the help of their families, physicians and health care professionals at INTEGRIS Health. These individuals mark the end of their battle against adversity with a celebratory lap around the bases during select games.

LifeShare Everlasting Fans

Representatives from LifeShare of Oklahoma will be on concourse during select home games to encourage organ donation, answer questions and distribute information about the organization's initiatives. Fans who register to become an organ donor at a game will receive an exclusive T-shirt.

Love's Baseball Buddies

Love's Baseball Buddies will take the field with the OKC Comets during select games. Parents can sign up their children for the chance to be introduced over the public address system and access the field for the starting lineup and national anthem. Boys and girls selected to participate will also receive a Comets T-shirt and hat. For more information, click here.

Newcastle Casino's Bring in Your Ticket

During home games, fans ages 18 or older can stop by the promotions kiosk to pick up a voucher that can be redeemed at Newcastle Casino for a limited edition OKC Comets T-shirt and hat when they register for a free Player's Club Membership.

OKC Comets MVP Program presented by Devon

The OKC Comets MVP Program: Encouraging STEM Education is a free, easy-to-use and powerful education tool for second-, third- and fourth-grade teachers presented by Devon. Used in classrooms across Oklahoma, the MVP Program helps teachers motivate students to learn and participate inside and outside the classroom by recognizing and rewarding students for their achievements. For additional information or to register, click here.

OKC Reading Challenge presented by Energy Transfer

The OKC Reading Challenge presented by Energy Transfer encourages Oklahoma students in kindergarten through 12th grade to read 20 minutes per day and log their progress to receive Comets tickets, pregame field access and a chance to win other prizes. For additional information and to download a reading log, click here.

Ticket Information

Group and season ticket packages as well as OKC Comets Flex Plans are currently available for the entire 2025 season. Single-game tickets for all 75 of OKC's home games for the 2025 season go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18 and start at $12 each. All tickets will be digital and are available for purchase online at okccomets.com/tickets.

For group tickets, please call (405) 218-2100 or email groups@okccomets.com to purchase tickets.

