Special Valentine's Day Ticket Offers Available for Sugar Land Opening Weekend

January 22, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - Special through Valentine's Day, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys are running a pair of ticket package promotions good for Opening Weekend of the 2025 season.

The first of the two offers is the Sweet Spot Package, which includes two tickets in the Regions Bank Club and parking for just $99. Tickets to the Regions Bank Club include access to the club buffet.

Additionally, the Space Cowboys are offering a Be Mine Package, a triple play, all-inclusive ticket that includes two Baseline Reserved II tickets, two meal vouchers and a parking pass for just $36. Packages are valid for any of the three Space Cowboys Opening Weekend games from March 28 through March 30 and can be purchased online here. These deals run until the end of the day on Valentine's Day, February 14.

For the first time in franchise history, the Space Cowboys will open their season at home when they will begin their campaign as the defending Triple-A National Champions by hosting the Oklahoma City Comets on Friday, March 28 at 7:05 pm. Prior to the start of the season, the Space Cowboys will take on the Houston Astros for two exhibition games at Daikin Park on March 24 and 25. 2025 Season Memberships, including Full and Partial Season membership plans, can be purchased online.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from January 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.