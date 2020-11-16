Oilers Sign NTDP Product Matt Lane

TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks, announced Monday the signing of forward Matt Lane.

Lane, 26, joins the Oilers fresh off an Italian Supercup with Ritten Sport. Lane collected 60 points (28G, 32A) in 44 league games, as well as three points in three Continental Cup appearances last season.

Prior to playing overseas, Lane registered 78 points (36G, 42A) in 149 career ECHL games, appearing for Elmira, Worcester and Atlanta. The forward has played in the AHL on two separate occasions, dressing in 15 games for the Rochester Americans in his rookie season, and another 11 games for the Milwaukee Admirals in the 2018-19 campaign.

"Matt is a hard-working player that brings a lot of speed," head coach Rob Murray said. "He's dependable on both sides of the puck, and he's another guy that has a great pedigree, playing at Boston and for the US Development Program. He also brings some more AHL experience into the locker room."

The Rochester, NY native played his college hockey with the Boston University Terriers, overlapping one season with new Oilers' addition Shane Switzer. Lane logged 69 points (33G, 36A) in 151 games for the Terriers, winning a 2014-15 Hockey East Championship in the process.

Before his collegiate career, the 5'10, 176 lbs. forward played for the USA Hockey National Team Development Program. Lane donned the USA sweater in 115 games for the program, tallying 52 points (22G, 30A). The forward also won gold at the 2012 IIHF U18 WC, earning top-three honors by potting three goals and four assists during the six-game tournament.

