Everblades Single-Game Tickets on Sale Now

November 16, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release





ESTERO, Fla.- With the start of the regular season a little less than a month away, the Florida Everblades announced on Monday that single-game tickets are now on sale for the 2020-21 season.

The Everblades begin the season at Hertz Arena with the home opener on Friday, Dec. 11 at 7:30 p.m. against the Jacksonville Icemen. The Blades will then take on the Orlando Solar Bears on Saturday, Dec. 12 at 7:00 p.m.

The split season schedule features five home games at Hertz Arena and six away games. All games will be played within the Southern Division. Fans are highly encouraged to purchase single-game tickets ahead of opening night.

Before the puck drops on Dec. 11, the Blades will also play two preseason games, both at home against Orlando. The first preseason game will be held on Friday, Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m., and the second will take place on Saturday, Dec. 5 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets will also be available for purchase for these preseason games.

The ECHL regular season will then conclude on June 6, 2021. A schedule for games from January 15-June 6, 2021 will be announced at a later date.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 16, 2020

Everblades Single-Game Tickets on Sale Now - Florida Everblades

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.